Amazon Republic Day Sale: Check out top 6 deals on cat foods, up to 25% off

For cats, an appropriate mix of macro- and micro-nutrients and amino acids is a must.

Meat is a must for a cat! It would help if you didn’t feed cats a vegetarian diet since cats need meat. They require an appropriate ratio of macro- and micro-nutrients and amino acids, forming the protein framework. With age and health, the nutritional requirements for cats are altered. Pet food producers blend components such as fish and meat, vegetables, grains, vitamins, and minerals to reach the proper nutritional balance, resulting in diets that will meet your cat’s nutritional needs. The solution to nutrition-related questions and diet selection mainly depends on your cat’s unique health requirements, tastes, and lifestyle. With this, we have listed some of the best cat food sales deals you can choose from and give the best to your pet. Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale has begun on January 15, 2023 and will continue till Jan 20. So start shopping in real earnest. 1. Purepet Ocean Fish Adult Dry Cat Food A healthy and balanced diet guarantees all the potential advantages for a cat's health. Their jaws, teeth, and digestive systems primarily specialise in eating meat. Fish is a good source of protein; cats need protein in their diet to protect their bodies from harm or healing. This delectable food is made with the same ratio of nutrients, giving your cat all the health advantages. Brand: PUREPET Flavour: Seafood Diet type: Non-vegetarian Special ingredients: Sardine, Mackerel Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This product has prebiotics & probiotics that improve the health of the digestive system. Additional water or broth should be provided. It has taurine, an amino acid which is good for heart health.

2. Whiskas Kitten Small (2-12 months) Dry Cat Food Kittens require their mother's milk from infancy until they reach 4 weeks old. When weaning begins, they require a lot of protein. This cat feed is entirely balanced and complete. It is created using excellent, high-quality ingredients. It has the ideal ratio of minerals and vitamins. No synthetic preservatives or flavours are added. These little milk-filled fish-shaped biscuits are contained in this packet. You can give your kitten a nice bowl of them all at once. Brand: Whiskas Flavour: Ocean fish Diet type: Non-vegetarian Special ingredients: Meat by-product, Corn gluten, Milk & Soyabean Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This product has a good amount of DHA, which promotes retinal health & brain development. The ingredients are not mentioned properly. It consists of colostrum and hence enhances your kitten's immune system.

3. Whiskas Wet Food for Kittens (2-12 Months), Tuna in Jelly Flavour The quantity of protein kittens require will gradually decrease as they get older. Along with fat content and fat-soluble vitamins, kittens also require calcium. You can begin introducing dry food at six weeks, but most of the baby's diet should consist of high-protein wet food. This recipe for wet cat food for kittens offers moisture and nutrition. In addition, this gravy-based food promotes your kitten's urinary tract health and aids in maintaining the eyesight of cats. It can be given to kittens as a treat and is simple to eat and digest. It effectively entices picky diners with its alluring aroma and taste. Brand: Whiskas Flavour: Tuna Diet type: Non-vegetarian Special ingredients: Meat, Fish, Cereals, Plant protein & oils Item form: Wet

Pros Cons This product has good moisture content. This cat food does not help in strengthening your kitten's teeth. It has a good amount of zinc and fatty acids, which makes their skin & fur healthier.

4. Whiskas Dry Food for Kittens (2-12 Months), Ocean Fish with Milk Flavour Meat, poultry and their by-products, cereals, vitamins, minerals, and fish are all the ingredients in dry cat food. Small bite-sized pieces of this mixture are dried and frequently dipped in fats to improve flavour. Mother cats and kittens can get all the nourishment they need from this brand of cat food. These pieces are crispy and packed with milk and natural fish or chicken flavour. It contains 41 crucial components to assist kittens' healthy growth. It provides the cat with robust immunity, bone strength, and overall growth & development. Brand: Whiskas Flavour: Ocean fish Diet type: Non-vegetarian Special ingredients: Ocean fish, Cereals & Milk Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This product has a good amount of calcium, phosphorous & vitamin D, which promotes teeth & bone health This cat food does not contain much moisture content, as kittens need them more. It consists of colostrum that promotes the kitten's gut health.

5. Purepet Mackerel Adult Dry Cat Food A balanced diet is necessary for adult cats' healthy tissues and bodily functions. This cat food brand contains all the typical ingredients to meet your cat's nutritional demands. Taurine is naturally found in ocean fish, which is why it is enriched in this meal. It enhances vision and upholds the heart health of your cat. Additionally, it includes Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, which aid in promoting joint health and reducing skin inflammation. Just like this food, amazon also supports your pet by offering the best deals now! Brand: PUREPET Flavour: Mackerel Diet type: Non-vegetarian Special ingredients: Mackerel Item form: Dry

Pros Cons This cat food consists of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and vitamin E, which aids in maintaining the lustre of the cat's fur & skin. The sodium and iodine content is not mentioned. It provides a well-balanced meal for cats.

6. Whiskas Wet Food for Adult Cats, Chicken in Gravy Flavour Foods with a gravy base typically contain meat and meat by-products and some preservatives. With more significant moisture, this food may be more appetising to cats. Adult cats often benefit from a balanced diet of 50–60% protein and 30–50% fat. Depending on how active your cat is, these amounts might change. Adult cats do best with a healthy balanced diet once or twice daily. This gravy-based meal supports urinary tract wellness. Brand: Whiskas Flavour: Chicken Diet type: Non-vegetarian Special ingredients: Chicken & Fish Item form: Gravy

Pros Cons This product is in gravy form and hence spoiled if not stored properly. It has an optimal balance of essential minerals & vitamins. This cat food has a high risk of getting can be warmed/cooked.

Price of cat foods at a glance:

Product Price Purepet Ocean Fish Adult Dry Cat Food Rs. 199 Whiskas Kitten Small (2-12 months) Dry Cat Food Rs. 404 Whiskas Wet Food for Kittens (2-12 Months), Tuna in Jelly Flavour Rs. 480 Whiskas Dry Food for Kittens (2-12 Months), Ocean Fish with Milk Flavour Rs. 1100 Purepet Mackerel Adult Dry Cat Food Rs. 239 Whiskas Wet Food for Adult Cats, Chicken in Gravy Flavour Rs. 480

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Purepet Ocean Fish Adult Dry Cat Food The size is appropriate. The flavour is good. The quality of food is good. Whiskas Kitten Small (2-12 months) Dry Cat Food The fish-shaped biscuits are alluring. No preparations required. Can serve it directly. Whiskas Wet Food for Kittens (2-12 Months), Tuna in Jelly Flavour The packaging is good. One pack can be used at a time. Less risk of getting spoiled. Whiskas Dry Food for Kittens (2-12 Months), Ocean Fish with Milk Flavour This food can be stored in a separate container. Appealing aroma for kittens. The taste of the food is good. Purepet Mackerel Adult Dry Cat Food The food has good digestibility. It is appropriate for all breeds. The quantity is good. Whiskas Wet Food for Adult Cats, Chicken in Gravy Flavour The product packaging is good. The feeding information provided is good. The quality & quantity is great.

Best value for money Purepet Ocean Fish Adult Dry Cat Food - This Purepet cat chow now offers the best deals on the Republic Day sale. You must provide the proper diet for your cat's health. This online cat food brand offers a completely balanced diet and promises all the health advantages for a cat. These quality components satisfy your cat's nutritional requirements. Your cat chews kibbles because they have a coarser surface than wet food, and the texture, similar to a toothbrush, can help eliminate dental plaque. Quality source protein, like fish, is essential in the diet of cats to protect their organs and tissues. In addition, this brand provides cat food cheaper than the other cat food brands. Best overall product Whiskas Wet Food for Kittens (2-12 Months), Tuna in Jelly Flavour - This Purepet kitten chow would top the list. Young kittens can't correctly chew dry food since they have tiny teeth. With a bit of wet cat food, they will receive sufficient nutrition to grow effectively. Approximately 30% of the total energy required by kittens comes from protein. This particular Whiskas cat food is developed especially for kittens. It has enough animal protein and all the other nutrients your kitten needs to develop into a healthier cat. Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, DHA, colostrum, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin D, and all the macronutrients are in sufficient amounts. How to find the perfect cat food product? To find the perfect product, one has to consider the following: ● Must have meat-based proteins ● Complete & well-balanced macro- & micro-nutrients ● High-quality ingredients ● No added chemicals ● Minimal flavouring agents ● Low preservatives ● Dry/Wet food form depending upon your cat