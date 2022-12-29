Singer's incredible version of Sheila Ki Jawani is a hit online. Even Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani love it

Sheila Ki Jawani is one of the most popular peppy songs from Bollywood. Many have even grooved and sung this song on various occasions. Recently singer Poorvi Koutish seems to have made an opera version of Sheila ki Jawani which has won hearts online.

In the clip, which was shared on YouTube and Instagram, the artist covered the entire song and even made a music video for it. She can be heard singing in a melodic way and has given an entirely new outlook to the groovy beats of Sheila ki Jawani.

On Instagram, Koutish shared that this song was supposed to come out 4.5 years ago; however, it got delayed. She further said, "A big big thank you to everyone on board who respected and believed in my vision enough to help bring this idea to life, AKA Thank you for the trust. "

Take a look at the video here:

After the release of the song, Director Farah Khan and music composer Vishal Dadlani also shared this cover in their Instagram stories. Dadlani wrote, "Utterly epic cover of #sheilakijawani! Watch the whole thing. "

Take a look at his story here:

Screenshot of Farah Khan and Vishal Dadlani sharing the music video on their Instagram stories.(Instagram/@FarahKhan)

Many others have also reacted to the video and appreciated the creativity.

Check out some of the comments here:

One person in the YouTube comments said, "Beautiful, Beautiful, Beautiful. You are the powerhouse of vocals!!! Blessed be, and keep rocking." A second person added, "Soo soothing. New gem added to my playlist. " Another person said, "Loved this wicked version of Shiela. You did an amazing job."