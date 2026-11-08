Bombay Shaving Company founder Shantanu Deshpande reunites with maths teacher after 21 years, shares emotional video

Bombay Shaving Company founder Shantanu Deshpande recently shared an emotional account of reuniting with his former mathematics teacher, whom he fondly calls JJ Sir, after 21 years. The meeting brought back memories of 2005, when the teacher's reassuring words helped him through a difficult moment following his IIT examination results. Bombay Shaving Company founder Shantanu Deshpande shared how meeting his maths teacher after 21 years brought back memories of 2005. (LinkedIn/Shantanu Deshpande )

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Taking to LinkedIn, Deshpande shared a video of their reunion and reflected on the lasting impact his teacher had on his life.

A phone call that stayed with him for 21 years Recalling the incident from 2005, Deshpande revealed that the first person he called after receiving his IIT results was his mathematics teacher in Kota.

He described himself as inconsolable at the time but said his teacher's voice and encouragement helped calm him down.

Sharing the advice he received, Deshpande wrote, "Aapko aaj ye cheez badi lag rahi hogi. Lekin jeevan mei do your best and forget the rest. Sab accha hoga."

The words, which encouraged him to give his best without worrying excessively about the outcome, remained with him for more than two decades.

'And I turned 18 all over again' Deshpande recalled how hearing his teacher's familiar voice during their recent meeting instantly transported him back to his student days.

"21 years later, the same voice said 'Arey Shantanu aao.' when I entered his office," he wrote.

"All those feelings from 2005 came rushing back. The young math teacher from Bansal Classes was now a very senior HOD at Allen. But the voice was the same. And I turned 18 all over again."

Deshpande explained that the opportunity to reconnect with his teacher came through a partnership between the Anandi Fellowship and Allen Career Institute.

"The Anandi Fellowship partnership with Allen gave me the chance to meet my favourite JJ sir again - something I never imagined," he wrote.

Reflecting on the experience, he added, "The impact a good teacher has on a student at the right time is something else. So grateful."

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