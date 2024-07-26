'Deadpool & Wolverine' vs Mumbai rain: Marvel superheroes take over the city. Watch

Two Marvel fans in Mumbai dressed as Deadpool and Wolverine, the superheroes of the film “Deadpool & Wolverine”, and took to the city's roads as the financial capital battles its annual heavy rain. Cosplayers Aditya and Swaraj Kalebere dressed as Deadpool and Wolverine in Mumbai. (Instagram/jainam_turakhia)

Videos and photos of cosplayers Aditya and Swaraj Kalebere in their superhero costumes wandering in Mumbai are viral on social media amid the huge buzz around the Marvel superhero film.

"Not even rains can stop the Deadpool & Wolverine duo from entering Mumbai," Aditya wrote in one of his Instagram posts, with a photo of him and Swaraj looking into the camera.

While Aditya was dressed as Wolverine, Swaraj dressed as Deadpool.

A video featured them standing on a bridge in heavy rain, holding umbrellas and waving at passing vehicles as they hoped to hitchhike

"Isn’t it romantic getting wet in the rain together? Deadpool & Wolverine love Mumbai’s rains," Aditya said in the caption of the video.

Another video showed the cosplay artistes sitting in a bus stop, taking shelter from the rain.

"Deadpool & Wolverine", starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, hit the theatres on Friday.

The film also features Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox. It is the only Marvel-Disney movie released this year and is the third installment in the "Deadpool" movie franchise.

Mumbai rain affects flights

Mumbai has been seeing heavy rain for the last couple of days, with flight and airport operations severely hit on Thursday. As many as 11 flights were cancelled and ten diverted to nearby airports from here on Thursday as heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai. Runway operations at the Mumbai airport had to be halted twice as the visibility dropped to 300 meters.

