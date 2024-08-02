Delhi lawyer's thread exposes Amazon delivery nightmare: ‘Worst experience’ with iPhone 15 order

A Delhi-based lawyer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his nightmarish experience with an Amazon delivery agent after placing an online order for an iPhone 15 recently. Mukund P Unny, an advocate on record in the Supreme Court, said he ordered an iPhone 15 on Amazon in exchange for his iPhone 13 in July. The next day, a delivery executive arrived at night with the new phone. As is the procedure, Unny shared the OTP with the man, gave his iPhone 13 in exchange for the new phone brought by the delivery agent. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max cashback offers have caused much heartburn.(REUTERS)

At this point, things took a turn.

"He said I have give another OTP. I had already given the OTP and was wondering what other OTP is to be given for exchange," Unny said in a thread on X, adding that he told the delivery agent that he did not have another OTP with him to share. The man at the door, the lawyer said, stayed there for a few minutes before calling his supervisor.

After speaking with the supervisor, the delivery executive asked the lawyer to return of the new iPhone 15 since, according to him, the "exchange was not final".

"I insisted that I speak with the supervisor. The supervisor tells me that the exchange is done by a different team and requests for the product to be returned," Mukund P Unny said.

The Delhi-based customer told the man on the phone that he will not give the new phone back to the delivery agent since he had an OTP with him and also because the Amazon app showed the the new iPhone was delivered.

"But this supervisor Ashok requested me to return, lest his team will have to make for the loss," Unny said.

Hearing this and after being told that the delivery of the new phone will be "reattempted" the next day, Unny returned the new phone to the delivery agent.

The next day, Unny was told by the Amazon customer care to wait till the end of the month as the incident was being investigated. On Thursday, he received a call from the delivery giant saying that the refund could not be initiated.

“No fact-finding was done by Amazon in this. Now, we are staring at a loss of Rs. 38000 and a possible scam done by supervisor, delivery executive and others at Amazon,” he said.

On the same day, Unny received another call, from the supervisor of the Amazon delivery agent. He allegedly asked the customer to “go to a location of his (the supervisor's) choice” where he was told to handover his current iPhone.

“The phone will be taken and processed and 24 hours later they'll deliver the new product. Scam?” Unny said.

Read the entire thread here:

Amazon's customer care account on X, Amazon help, responded to the thread, asking Unny to share content them via X's direct message (DM).

“Sorry to learn about the issue with the refund of the order. We'd like to help you with this. Please reach out to us via DM, and we'll do our best to assist. Further, please don't include any personal or account information.” Amazon Help said.

