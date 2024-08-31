Man beats up drunk brother for derogatory remark about his dead wife, asks Reddit if he’s wrong

A man took to Reddit to share an incident that left him heartbroken and agitated. He shared that he beat up his brother for making a derogatory comment about his dead wife, adding that his sibling was drunk during the incident. Furthermore, the man asked the Redditors if he was wrong in reacting the way he did. The man who beat up his drunk brother said he was wrong, but Reddit shared that he was right in choosing violence. (Unsplash/Nick Rickert)

He started the story by adding background context to his relationship with his brother, adding that his sibling is his parents’ “golden child.”

What caused the commotion?

The man shared that his wife got a special whisky for him as a gift before she passed away. The brother visited his house, opened the bottle without permission and started drinking. At this point, the man asked him to stop, and his sibling reacted by making a derogatory comment about his wife. That is when the man lost his composure and started beating his brother.

“Well, my baby brother, who I raised, turned his back on me because his wife was jealous of how close we were. She wanted to control him and manipulated him by playing victim nonstop. She was upset that we talked every day. Well, after about a decade of depression and suicidal ideation, I came to the conclusion that sometimes you just reach the end of the road with people. Sibling relationships are forced and you have a choice as an adult to be happy with the family you create or be unhappy with the family you came from. I chose the former and have had the closest relationship with my wife and kids. It was a struggle to find peace everyday… until it wasn’t,” shared a Reddit user.

Another added, “Give yourself some grace. Your brother was practically begging for a beating. What he got was what your parents should have given him a long time ago. And I do think you should tell people exactly what happened.”

A third expressed, “Ohh love!, I have to say "I do not condone violence " but you are so in your right to beat the living daylights of your dumb a** brother. His comment was not just insensitive but incredibly offensive. Talk to your kids about it, they will support you. Please open up to them. They need you as you need them. Sending you love, hugs and good vibes.”

A fourth wrote, “I have seen guys throw down over comments about a high school girlfriend, let alone a deceased wife and mother. Sounds like your brother has gotten away with running his mouth for years and this was a harsh lesson in respect. Sounds like your wife was the only sane family you had and I am really sorry you lost her.”

