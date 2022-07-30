US woman’s bhangra routine to Punjabi song Chidi Blauri stuns people

Bhangra is an energetic dance form that many may have tried at least once. In fact, the Internet is filled with videos that often show people trying out different routines of this dance form. Just like this dancer hailing from USA, who is now winning hearts with her performance to Punjabi song Chidi Blauri.

The dancer named Omala whose bio says that she is a “self-taught bhangra dancer” shared the video on her personal Insta page. “Something slow for today,” she wrote. The song on which she performed is from the film Laung Laachi. Ammy Virk and Mannat Noor sang the beautiful number.

The video opens to show the dancer standing inside a room. Within moments, she shows an amazing performance that may wow you.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted on July 22, has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Hell yes, you had the swag and attitude and perfectly done steps to traditional Bhangra!” posted an Instagram user. “Beautiful dance,” commented another. “Too good,” shared a third. “Oh my gosh you have done it so beautifully,” wrote a fourth.