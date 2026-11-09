20-Somethings Are Ditching Entry-Level Jobs to Become Their Own Bosses

At 21, Jai Bhatia has never had a full-time job at a tech company. But he’s building one.

Founding a business someday was long in the computer-science major’s sights—he purposely sought out internships at startups to learn the entrepreneurial ropes. A cloudy future for his field, though, helped speed up his plans.

“It’s like, hey, I don’t want to be replaced by AI in three years,” said Bhatia, who co-founded Turnstone—an app that runs artificial-intelligence teammates that users can give work to—just before graduating last December from the University of California, Berkeley. “I want to be myself.”

Entrepreneurism is booming these days in America, and no demographic is starting businesses at a faster rate than 20-somethings. AI is disproportionately shaking up the entry-level jobs many of them once saw as solid career launchpads. At the same time, younger workers have been especially adept at deploying the technology to get enterprises off the ground.

At least 23% of Americans between 18 and 34 were running their own businesses or side hustle last year, up from 19% in 2021, according to Babson College, which runs a yearly survey on entrepreneurial activity. Among those from ages 18 to 24, that rate has more than doubled from a decade ago.

In a separate survey of more than 1,000 people who started businesses in 2025, more than 70% of Gen Z entrepreneurs said they used AI to create their businesses. That is more than other generations, said payroll and benefits provider Gusto, which conducted the survey.

Bhatia and Turnstone co-founder Aryan Vij, 24, said they had job offers but decided to turn them down a month before graduation and go all in on the app they were building. While studying for finals, they successfully pitched and received $500,000 from the startup accelerator Y Combinator.

The startup now employs two engineers and a staffer for marketing, and they work out of the living room of Bhatia and Vij’s San Francisco two-bedroom apartment. “The window is the whiteboard,” Vij said.

A surge of venture capital flowing into new businesses is helping Gen Z founders raise money. There were about 8,625 first-time financing deals in the U.S. through the third quarter, already surpassing the 2021 full-year record of 8,507, according to a PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor report.

Sheena Jindal, managing partner and founder of Sugar Free Capital, said she has seen situations in which it is easier to raise $2 million than get an entry-level job. She said it’s important that early-career entrepreneurs understand the gravitas of taking investor funding.

Hugo Stack, 27, searched unsuccessfully for an entry-level job in finance and professional services before enrolling in law school in September 2025. Now, he is taking a leave of absence to build a financial startup called Mecone aimed at bringing perpetual futures trading to a wider investor base. The company recently completed an accelerator program through Andreessen Horowitz.