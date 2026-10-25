A Minnesota farmer found an 11-foot metal object in his cornfield; investigators say it may be space debris

A cornfield in western Minnesota became the site of a space-debris mystery after a farmer discovered a charred metal object among his crops. The bowl-shaped object, measuring about 11 feet across, was unlike anything he had encountered on the farm, prompting authorities to investigate whether it had fallen from the sky. Representative image of a mysterious metal object discovered in a rural cornfield, raising questions about its possible origins in space (AI-generated/ ChatGPT)

As reported by MPR News, the object was discovered on October 14 in Scott Township, Stevens County, while the farmer was harvesting corn. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the unusual structure and described it as presumably a space object. The farmer later estimated that it may have been in the field for about six weeks, based on the condition of the crops growing around and beneath it.

A strange discovery in the middle of a cornfield The mystery began after the Stevens County Sheriff's Office was notified of "foreign debris" in a cornfield. Officials responded to the scene and discovered the metallic object, which has been estimated by officials as being approximately 11 feet across and "presumably a space object." Photos released by the sheriff's office reveal a dark metal bowl that has visible evidence of having been scorched. The charred look of the object was one factor in officials' suspicion that it was an object that had re-entered Earth's atmosphere.

The discovery also offered a clue about what the hardware might be. The officials stated that there were serial numbers on the device, which could assist in figuring out where the hardware had come from and who had been its owner. The sheriff’s department began working with state and federal agencies to determine the device’s origin. Despite the unusual situation, officials said there was no threat to the public.

Evidence points toward a Chinese rocket The investigation took a more intriguing turn when aerospace observers examined the object's apparent size and shape. MPR News, citing evidence from Ars Technica, suggested that the object could be associated with a Chinese rocket launched earlier this year. The suspected vehicle was a Zhuque-2E rocket, developed by Chinese aerospace company LandSpace.

That sequence highlights a basic problem with objects left in orbit. A rocket stage can continue travelling around Earth after completing its primary mission. Eventually, atmospheric drag can cause it to decay from orbit and re-enter the atmosphere. Most materials burn up or break apart, but some dense or heat-resistant components can survive and reach the ground. NASA notes that spacecraft and rocket stages generally break apart during re-entry because of aerodynamic forces and heating, although individual components can survive depending on their material, size, and construction.