Air Serbia diverts flight to Moscow back to Belgrade over passenger security checks

Air Serbia diverted a flight to Moscow back to Belgrade late on Tuesday due to additional security checks of a passenger, Serbia’s national carrier said in a statement. Air Serbia planes seen at Nikola Tesla Airport, Belgrade, Serbia. (Reuters/File)

"After Air Serbia subsequently received information that required additional airport security checks, the company acted in accordance with the instructions of the competent authorities and all applicable procedures," the company said.

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The Flightradar24 app showed the plane turning back about halfway to Moscow and landing in Belgrade.

The company also said its crew acted in accordance with the procedures and the safety standards, adding that passengers would be informed about the flight later.

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Although Serbia condemned Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, it did not introduce sanctions against Russia. Air Serbia maintains regular flights to Moscow and other cities.