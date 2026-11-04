Air Serbia diverts flight to Moscow back to Belgrade over passenger security checks
The Flightradar24 app showed the Air Serbia plane turning back about halfway to Moscow and landing in Belgrade.
Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 06:40:41 IST
Reuters
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Air Serbia diverted a flight to Moscow back to Belgrade late on Tuesday due to additional security checks of a passenger, Serbia’s national carrier said in a statement.
"After Air Serbia subsequently received information that required additional airport security checks, the company acted in accordance with the instructions of the competent authorities and all applicable procedures," the company said.
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