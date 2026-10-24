In 1999, Jordan sank an M42 anti-aircraft tank off Aqaba to create an artificial reef; 27 years later, coral, sponges, and fish cover the wreck
In 1999, Jordan sank an M42 tank off Aqaba as an artificial reef. Today, coral, sponges, and fish cover it, and beginner divers can reach it from the beach.
There's an old army tank sitting on a sandy sea floor off the coast of Aqaba, in southern Jordan, with colorful fish darting around its tracks. It may sound like a video game level, but it is real. According to the official Wrecks of Aqaba photobook, a joint 2020 publication from Aqaba’s tourism directorate, Aqaba Marine Park, and a Jordanian marine conservation society, a retired M42 “Duster” anti-aircraft gun was sunk in September 1999 to serve as an artificial reef. The booklet claims that it is the second most famous diving site in Aqaba. Today, divers and snorkelers still come to visit it.
From army gun to underwater home
The vehicle is an American-built, 40 mm self-propelled anti-aircraft gun. It first served in the Royal Jordanian Army. In September 1999, it was sunk as an artificial reef by the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan (JREDS). Its nickname is "The Tank," and it is just 5.8 meters in length.
The photobook explains that Aqaba's authorities have worked with private companies and environmental groups to help natural reefs recover. One way is to guide visitors to other sites made from sunken objects. In November 2017, Aqaba sank a C-130 Hercules plane, and in 2019 it added a passenger jet, and an underwater military museum with 21 objects. For the Hercules and the museum, officials removed fuel, oil, and other hazardous materials first.
What lives on the wreck today
Decades in the water have made the tank look very different. The booklet says soft corals and sponges have taken hold, and schools of colorful reef fish now call it home. Its many small gaps provide shelter for shrimp, crabs, and starfish. Lionfish hunt around the hull, while damselfish try to chase them away. Tiny blennies watch all of this from their homes in the coral and cracks.
Easy to reach, even for beginners
The tank is about 80 meters from the beach, and the booklet says you can get to it from the beach or by boat. It lists the depth as 6 to 8 meters, the level as beginner, and the currents as low. Visibility runs from 20 to 40 meters. It’s also a great site for snorkelers, as it is described as the easiest and most convenient site in Aqaba for snorkeling and freediving. Many divers also pop in here for a photo op at the beginning or end of a dive.
What research says about artificial reefs
In a 2019 study published in PLOS ONE, Emily Higgins and colleagues tracked how sea life settled on ceramic tiles over 13 months. The tiles were placed on two artificial and two natural reefs near Eilat, Israel, at the northern end of the Gulf of Aqaba, across the gulf from the Jordanian site. The invertebrate biomass, or the total weight of animals without backbones, tended to be higher on the artificial reefs. The authors say their findings suggest artificial reefs can boost some groups of reef, especially ones in sheltered locations. But the mix of sea life on the undersides of the tiles was different between artificial and natural reefs. The study also did not examine the tank, so it cannot show how this wreck compares.
A helpful add-on, not a replacement
Artificial reefs are not the same as natural ones, and Aqaba still has plenty of natural reef to protect. The Gulf of Aqaba has more than 300 hard and soft coral species and more than 510 fish species, the booklet says. A sunken tank just gives divers another place to explore and gives marine life one more place to settle. If you plan to visit, book with a certified instructor and inquire about conditions on the day. Look but don’t touch, because corals and sponges are alive and can be easily damaged.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT US Desk
The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.Read More