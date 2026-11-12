Nvidia lauds Jensen Huang’s ‘profound’ contributions; says search for permanent CEO underway

Nvidia has thanked Jensen Huang for his “profound” contributions to the company following his resignation as the chief executive officer on Thursday, assuring that its operations, customer commitments and product roadmap will continue without interruption. FILE PHOTO: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at Dreamforce 2026 summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo (REUTERS)

In its statement announcing the leadership transition, Nvidia said it had initiated a search for a permanent CEO and will consider internal and external candidates. Meanwhile, the company's executive vice president and and chief financial officer, Colette Kress, has agreed to serve as interim CEO, it added.

Huang's resignation came after reports of his alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. In a memo to Nvidia employees on Sunday, acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and “took full responsibility.”