Bucking the weight of history: A night of firsts in US midterms

The results of the 2026 US midterm elections were marked by a string of historic breakthroughs, as candidates on Wednesday broke through social and political barriers to achieve milestones that had long eluded the country’s politics. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses supporters as she celebrates winning Georgia's race for governor and becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state. (Reuters)

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in US history, while Democrat Gina Hinojosa is set to become Texas’s first Latina governor. Democrat Chris Pappas won the Senate race in New Hampshire, becoming the first openly gay man elected to the chamber.

Here is a look at the trailblazers who made history.

First woman Black governor In the southern state of Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race for governor, making her the first Black woman elected to the top office in any US state.

A former Atlanta mayor, Bottoms defeated billionaire health care executive Rick Jackson, a win that returned the governor's office to Democrats after more than two decades of Republican control.

Her victory came against the backdrop of a staggering campaign spending deficit driven by the billionaire Jackson tapping more than $200 million of his own fortune, the Associated Press reported. She became the first Democrat to prevail in a Georgia governor’s race since 1998.