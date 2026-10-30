Trump cancels midterm rallies, Vance skips 'War on Fraud' event as US weighs fresh Iran strikes
Trump will replace rallies in Iowa and Kansas with telephone events, and Vance’s Minnesota anti-fraud event has been canceled.
US President Donald Trump has canceled planned campaign rallies in Iowa and Kansas, while Vice President JD Vance's scheduled appearance at a fraud-related event in Minnesota has also been called off. The developments come as the Trump administration weighs options for possible renewed military action against Iran, according to media reports.
Trump was scheduled to hold rallies in Iowa and Kansas over the weekend, but the Republican National Committee (RNC) said Thursday that he would instead participate in telephone rallies during the final days before the November 3 midterm elections.
Vance's planned Friday appearance in St. Cloud, Minnesota, was also canceled, the US Justice Department confirmed. He was expected to make an announcement on the administration's “War on Fraud” alongside members of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.
Also Read: Texas agriculture department bars businesses employing H-1B workers from receiving certain state grants
Trump replaces Iowa, Kansas rallies with phone events
The RNC said Trump would take part in tellerallies, or campaign events conducted over the phone, instead of travelling to Iowa and Kansas. The president is still scheduled to hold an in-person rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday.
Trump has been campaigning across the country to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. The president's decision to cancel the weekend appearances came as the Republican Party sought to mobilize voters in the final stretch of the campaign.
Trump also dismissed concerns about his health when asked about his campaign schedule, saying, “I feel perfect.”
Also Read: US immigration crackdown targeted 2.2 million people in Trump's second term
Vance's 'War on Fraud' announcement canceled
Vance and members of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud were scheduled to hold a press conference in St. Cloud on Friday.
The event was intended to include an announcement about the administration's “War on Fraud”.
No reason for the cancellation was made public.
US considers options for possible Iran strikes
The cancellations come amid reports that the Trump administration is considering fresh military action against Iran after the midterm elections.
A Wall Street Journal report said senior military officials had briefed Trump on possible options for Iran, including renewed major combat operations.
Separately, as per reports, Vance had sent a letter to Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei as diplomatic efforts continued.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More