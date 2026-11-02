Haley Stevens speaks out as Democrats condemn her ‘betrayal’ over Mike Rogers endorsement: ‘Why the anger and frustration?'

Haley Stevens, who previously competed for the Democratic Senate nomination but lost to Abdul El-Sayed , withdrew her support for her party’s nominee and instead backed Rogers, drawing sharp criticism from fellow Democrats.

Her last-minute endorsement has drawn sharp criticism from fellow Democrats, some of whom have described the move as a “betrayal.”

A prominent Michigan Democrat has stood by her controversial decision to endorse Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers just days before the crucial US midterm elections, explaining her move with a straightforward statement: “I changed my mind.”

Why is the Michigan Senate race important to control of Congress?

Why is the Michigan Senate race important to control of Congress?

Stevens and El-Sayed have disagreed on several major issues, including American support for Israel. Michigan is widely viewed as a crucial battleground in the upcoming midterm elections, with its Senate seat potentially playing a decisive role in determining which party controls Congress.

Explaining her departure from El-Sayed's campaign in a video shared on X, she said: “I don't belong in Abdul's campaign.” Emphasising the values she believes represent Michigan, she added: "Who we are as Michiganders is not hate," before making her endorsement clear: “That's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers.”

Stevens formally announced her support for Rogers just 48 hours before election day, making an unexpected appearance alongside the Republican candidate on Sunday.

The last-minute endorsement comes at a crucial moment, with Michigan emerging as a key battleground in the fight for control of the US Congress. Stevens and El-Sayed have had significant disagreements on several issues, particularly Washington’s continued support for Israel.

Haley Stevens defends her endorsement Speaking to CNN just hours after announcing her decision, Stevens sought to explain her sudden change of position, saying: "I woke up this morning clear-eyed, fresh and focused on what was in my heart, and that's that."

The Senate seat is currently held by a Democrat. Political analysts believe the party must defend it while also flipping several Republican-held seats to secure a majority in the US Senate and strengthen its ability to challenge President Donald Trump during the final two years of his term.

Stevens had initially backed El-Sayed after conceding defeat in their closely contested Democratic primary in August. However, her position appeared to remain unchanged until the final weekend before the election. CNN reported that as recently as Saturday night, she was still supporting El-Sayed and had dismissed speculation that she might endorse the Republican candidate.

‘Why the anger? Why the frustration?’, says Haley Stevens on Rogers endorsement During Sunday's interview, Stevens did not offer a detailed explanation for her dramatic reversal. Instead, she told CNN: "I changed my mind. (El-Sayed) said, 'Hey, I don't need your endorsement.' That's fine. Why the anger? Why the frustration?"

She maintained that “nothing with me changed” and described her decision to support Rogers as “rock solid”. At the same time, she stressed that her political shift did not mean she had abandoned her party, declaring: “I still love my party a whole lot.”

Democrats criticise Haley Stevens Her remarks did little to ease tensions within Democratic ranks. Several party members who had already criticised her endorsement also took issue with her CNN appearance. Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, a fellow Democrat, reportedly described the interview as “painful”.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called out Stevens for endorsing Rogers, “This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens,” he said.

“Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors.”

Trump invites Haley Stevens to join Republican Party Meanwhile, Trump invited Stevens to consider joining the Republican Party after she unexpectedly threw her support behind Mike Rogers.

Speaking at a rally in Iowa on Sunday, during the final weekend before the November 3 midterm elections, Trump praised Stevens despite admitting he had never met her.

“I don’t know Haley, I’ve never met Haley,” Trump said. “But Haley said what few people are willing to say. I think I’d probably—I’d love her to join the Republican Party actually.”

Trump told reporters he has sent Stevens a note.