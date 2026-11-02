'I really need my mommy': Savannah Guthrie shares daughter's heartbreaking drawing, renews plea for missing mother Nancy

“Found this old drawing from my daughter today,” Savannah wrote in the caption. “It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ - as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids - but it’s not and it never will be.”

Savannah posted on Instagram a drawing made by her young daughter. The drawing shows a blue umbrella with raindrops around it. Her daughter Vale wrote below it: “I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy."

Nine months after her mother went missing, Savannah Guthrie has renewed her plea for information about 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie . The Today show co-host shared a drawing made by her young daughter Vale, saying it reflects the pain her family continues to feel as they wait for answers.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie investigation gets fresh DNA push as Arizona detectives consult Florida forensic experts

Savannah renews family’s plea for information about Nancy Savannah also named her family members in the post.

"For Annie and Tommy, for Cam and Kristine, for Mike and me and for all of mom’s beloved grandchildren: we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.”

She ended with a note for people who have backed the family. “Thank you to all those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity. Join us in praying without ceasing [yellow heart]”

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Scanner reports claim police activity near kidnapping site

Where the case stands Authorities have said that Nancy’s disappearance involved a ransom demand, according to NBC News. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case with help from the FBI. However, the investigation has not led to any major breakthrough so far.

Investigators said in July that testing of a hair found inside Nancy’s home did not help them identify a suspect.

Savannah’s post came one day after investigators shared an update on lab work on X, “The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation,” Chris Nanos, who leads the investigation, wrote. “Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance this case,” he continued. “A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all our partners to solve this case.”

Two alleged ransom notes have also been made public. The second one claimed that Nancy had died. “We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition,” read the note. “We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related.”