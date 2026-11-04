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Indian-American Pia Dandiya defeats Republican Casey Aksar to win Florida’s 22nd Congressional District

A former school principal, Pia Dandiya won in the newly drawn, Republican friendly open seat, defeating Casey Askar.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 07:57:43 IST
AP
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Democrat Pia Dandiya won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Casey Askar. A former school principal, Dandiya won in the newly drawn, Republican friendly open seat.

Democrat Pia Dandiya won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives (Pia Dandiya/X)
Democrat Pia Dandiya won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives (Pia Dandiya/X)

Also read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterm election results here

Askar had promised to work with President Donald Trump, who had pushed for mid-decade redistricting to help his party hold onto its House majority.

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Also read | Suhas Subramanyam to Pia Dandiya: How Indian Americans fared in US midterm elections

The Associated Press declared Dandiya the winner at 9:11 p.m. EST.

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Home/World News/Us News/Indian-American Pia Dandiya Defeats Republican Casey Aksar To Win Florida’s 22nd Congressional District
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