Indian-American Pia Dandiya defeats Republican Casey Aksar to win Florida’s 22nd Congressional District
A former school principal, Pia Dandiya won in the newly drawn, Republican friendly open seat, defeating Casey Askar.
Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 07:57:43 IST
AP
Prefer HTon Google
Share via
Copy link
Democrat Pia Dandiya won election Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Casey Askar. A former school principal, Dandiya won in the newly drawn, Republican friendly open seat.