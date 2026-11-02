A woman who moved to Casper, Wyoming, about a month ago and went missing along with her pickup has now been found dead. 30-year-old Kandice Gunter had disappeared after failing to pick up her children, aged nine and six, from the Boys & Girls Club. Kandice Gunter, woman who went missing in Casper after failing to pick up kids, found dead inside vehicle that broke through guardrail (Casper Police Department﻿/Facebook)

Kandice was found dead Sunday morning, November 1, after her vehicle broke through a guardrail on Casper Mountain Road, police said. The Natrona County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Kandice, who had been missing since October 29.

First responders were called to the scene along Wyoming Highway 251 near Lookout Point around 9:20 am. Responding crews found the car down the hillside and discovered Kandice inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and she was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities had to reduce traffic on the mountain road to a single lane as a result of the crash. Recovery crews worked the steep slope.

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“The circumstances surrounding the crash and Gunter’s cause of death remain under active investigation. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest foul play or the involvement of another individual in the incident,” Casper Police Department said on Facebook. “The Casper Police Department extends its sincere condolences to Gunter’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.”

Kandice Gunter’s disappearance Kandice’s sister, Kayla Gunter, said after her disappearance, according to Cowboy StateDaily, that she was scared of the fact that her sister failed to pick up her children.

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“That’s why I started freaking out," she said, per the outlet. "It’s totally out of character for her not to show up to get her kids.”

Kayla added that a missing-person report was filed with the Casper Police Department.

Kandice had recently moved to Nevada to be closer to her children, according to Kayla. Her kids’ father lives in Casper.

Kandice and her children’s father are no longer together, but she was staying in the household and helping care for the children. After Kandice’s disappearance, the family was told that her cellphone pinged in the Gillette area around noon Wednesday, about two hours after the sisters last spoke, Kayla said.