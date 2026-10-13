Lucian Piane cause of death: RuPaul's Drag Race alum dies at 46 - all we know about his disturbing videos

Lucian Piane, renowned for his contributions to RuPaul's Drag Race, has passed away, as reported by TMZ. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Lucian's death occurred on Monday, with official records stating that he died on the street. Lucian Piane, renowned for his work on RuPaul’s Drag Race, died Monday, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. TMZ reported his death. (Lucian Piane/Instagram)

According to law enforcement officials who spoke with TMZ, Lucian was hit by a vehicle in Glendale during the early hours of Monday morning and subsequently died from the injuries sustained in the incident.

At the time of the accident, he was not carrying identification documents, only a citation, though he was later identified as Lucian, as per the report.

The Glendale Fire Department confirmed to TMZ that emergency personnel responded to the scene and, following their efforts to provide medical assistance, officially declared him dead at the location.

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Lucian Piane's troubling Instagram videos Lucian had recently generated considerable concern among his supporters following the publication of several troubling videos on Instagram. These recordings appeared to document him spending significant homeless on the streets, leading to expressions of worry from his followers regarding his safety and overall well-being.

Lucian was arrested by the Glendale Police Department on Saturday in connection with being under the influence of a controlled substance, and later on Sunday for allegedly assaulting an officer or emergency personnel, as per TMZ. He received citations for both incidents and was scheduled for a court appearance on the date of his death.

Who was Lucian Piane? Lucian was an accomplished judge, producer, and songwriter who contributed to multiple seasons of RuPaul's program, garnering recognition for his significant contributions to the show's musical compositions and performance elements.

Piane made his first appearance during the inaugural season of Drag Race in 2009, with his final appearance occurring in 2012, encompassing a total of 23 episodes throughout the series. He contributed to the musical composition and production for several musical challenge segments featured in both the primary seasons and All Stars iterations.

Following these years, he engaged in public struggles with both substance abuse disorders and mental health conditions.