Lucian Piane cause of death: RuPaul's Drag Race alum dies at 46 - all we know about his disturbing videos
Lucian Piane, known for his contributions to RuPaul’s Drag Race, has died at 46, according to TMZ.
Lucian Piane, renowned for his contributions to RuPaul's Drag Race, has passed away, as reported by TMZ. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Lucian's death occurred on Monday, with official records stating that he died on the street.
According to law enforcement officials who spoke with TMZ, Lucian was hit by a vehicle in Glendale during the early hours of Monday morning and subsequently died from the injuries sustained in the incident.
At the time of the accident, he was not carrying identification documents, only a citation, though he was later identified as Lucian, as per the report.
The Glendale Fire Department confirmed to TMZ that emergency personnel responded to the scene and, following their efforts to provide medical assistance, officially declared him dead at the location.
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Lucian Piane's troubling Instagram videos
Lucian had recently generated considerable concern among his supporters following the publication of several troubling videos on Instagram. These recordings appeared to document him spending significant homeless on the streets, leading to expressions of worry from his followers regarding his safety and overall well-being.
Lucian was arrested by the Glendale Police Department on Saturday in connection with being under the influence of a controlled substance, and later on Sunday for allegedly assaulting an officer or emergency personnel, as per TMZ. He received citations for both incidents and was scheduled for a court appearance on the date of his death.
Who was Lucian Piane?
Lucian was an accomplished judge, producer, and songwriter who contributed to multiple seasons of RuPaul's program, garnering recognition for his significant contributions to the show's musical compositions and performance elements.
Piane made his first appearance during the inaugural season of Drag Race in 2009, with his final appearance occurring in 2012, encompassing a total of 23 episodes throughout the series. He contributed to the musical composition and production for several musical challenge segments featured in both the primary seasons and All Stars iterations.
Following these years, he engaged in public struggles with both substance abuse disorders and mental health conditions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More