Former Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson files Chapter 13 bankruptcy, citing up to $1 million in debts and assets

Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and his wife, Yolanda Hill, have filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, Fox 8 reported. This marks the third bankruptcy filing by the couple in more than two decades. Court records show the filing comes nearly two years after Robinson’s unsuccessful campaign for governor. (Mark Robinson and his wife, Yolanda Hill, have filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy after listing up to $1 million in assets and liabilities. (Photo by Peter Zay / AFP) (AFP)

Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows individuals with a regular income to reorganize their finances and repay all or part of their debts under a court-approved repayment plan.

According to the bankruptcy petition, Robinson and Hill estimate both their assets and liabilities to fall between $500,000 and $1 million. Their listed assets include a home, vehicles and firearms.

The filing also identifies Robinson’s current occupation as a podcast host for Real Truth Media Inc., where he presents the political commentary program Mark Robinson Unscripted.

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Court filing details debts and ongoing legal disputes The new filing lists more than $475,000 in secured debt, primarily linked to the couple’s home and vehicles.

The petition also reports more than $300,000 in non-priority unsecured debt, largely consisting of credit card balances and accounts held by collection agencies. The filing further lists about $3,000 in taxes and other government obligations.

Among the listed liabilities are potential damages from an ongoing lawsuit filed by Greensboro musician Louis Love Money. The lawsuit is Robinson’s now-dismissed defamation lawsuit against CNN and Money. Robinson had alleged that Money defamed him through a song claiming Robinson owed him money for purchasing a bootleg pornographic DVD in the early 2000s.

After Robinson lost the 2024 North Carolina gubernatorial election to Democrat Josh Stein, he voluntarily dismissed that lawsuit. Money later sued Robinson, alleging malicious prosecution and abuse of process. Court records indicate that litigation remains pending.

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Wife’s nonprofit also listed in filing The bankruptcy petition also names Hill’s former nonprofit, Balanced Nutrition Inc., as a co-debtor.

Balanced Nutrition administered the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), which reimburses eligible childcare providers for nutritious meals served to children.

In 2024, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) determined the nonprofit owed more than $132,000 following program disallowances. After an administrative appeal, officials reduced the amount to $101,142.05.

According to NCDHHS, the unpaid account was returned to the department in September after collection efforts proved unsuccessful.

The Chapter 13 filing now places the couple under federal bankruptcy court supervision as they seek to restructure their debts.

“NCDHHS is working to determine next steps regarding collection on this debt. We do not have further information to provide at this time,” the department said in a statement.

Robinson served as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor from 2021 to 2025 and became one of the Republican Party’s most prominent conservative voices. His 2024 campaign for governor ended in defeat after a series of controversies overshadowed his candidacy.