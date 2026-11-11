Former Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson files Chapter 13 bankruptcy, citing up to $1 million in debts and assets
Mark Robinson and his wife, Yolanda Hill, have filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy after listing up to $1 million in assets and liabilities.
Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and his wife, Yolanda Hill, have filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, Fox 8 reported. This marks the third bankruptcy filing by the couple in more than two decades. Court records show the filing comes nearly two years after Robinson’s unsuccessful campaign for governor.
Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows individuals with a regular income to reorganize their finances and repay all or part of their debts under a court-approved repayment plan.
According to the bankruptcy petition, Robinson and Hill estimate both their assets and liabilities to fall between $500,000 and $1 million. Their listed assets include a home, vehicles and firearms.
The filing also identifies Robinson’s current occupation as a podcast host for Real Truth Media Inc., where he presents the political commentary program Mark Robinson Unscripted.
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Court filing details debts and ongoing legal disputes
The new filing lists more than $475,000 in secured debt, primarily linked to the couple’s home and vehicles.
The petition also reports more than $300,000 in non-priority unsecured debt, largely consisting of credit card balances and accounts held by collection agencies. The filing further lists about $3,000 in taxes and other government obligations.
Among the listed liabilities are potential damages from an ongoing lawsuit filed by Greensboro musician Louis Love Money. The lawsuit is Robinson’s now-dismissed defamation lawsuit against CNN and Money. Robinson had alleged that Money defamed him through a song claiming Robinson owed him money for purchasing a bootleg pornographic DVD in the early 2000s.
After Robinson lost the 2024 North Carolina gubernatorial election to Democrat Josh Stein, he voluntarily dismissed that lawsuit. Money later sued Robinson, alleging malicious prosecution and abuse of process. Court records indicate that litigation remains pending.
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Wife’s nonprofit also listed in filing
The bankruptcy petition also names Hill’s former nonprofit, Balanced Nutrition Inc., as a co-debtor.
Balanced Nutrition administered the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), which reimburses eligible childcare providers for nutritious meals served to children.
In 2024, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) determined the nonprofit owed more than $132,000 following program disallowances. After an administrative appeal, officials reduced the amount to $101,142.05.
According to NCDHHS, the unpaid account was returned to the department in September after collection efforts proved unsuccessful.
The Chapter 13 filing now places the couple under federal bankruptcy court supervision as they seek to restructure their debts.
“NCDHHS is working to determine next steps regarding collection on this debt. We do not have further information to provide at this time,” the department said in a statement.
Robinson served as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor from 2021 to 2025 and became one of the Republican Party’s most prominent conservative voices. His 2024 campaign for governor ended in defeat after a series of controversies overshadowed his candidacy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More