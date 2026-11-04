‘Might start a lawn business’: Speaker Mike Johnson’s October remark resurfaces as midterm results point to Democratic gains
House Speaker Mike Johnson had suggested returning to his hometown if Republicans lost their congressional majority in the 2026 US midterms.
US House Speaker Mike Johnson’s suggestion that he could leave politics and start a lawn business in Louisiana has resurfaced on social media as Americans await the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections.
Johnson made the remarks in an interview with Fox News in October, when he discussed the possibility of Republicans losing control of the House of Representatives. “Heaven forbid, if we lose this majority or whatever, I don't know what my next chapter of life is,” the Louisiana Republican told Fox News.
Also read: Check the live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms
“If God moves on our hearts and says we should…”
Deep Dive
Johnson's October interview marked a public acknowledgement that Republicans could lose their narrow House majority. Johnson suggested returning to his hometown of Shreveport and starting a lawn business if voters handed Democrats control of the chamber.
“If God moves on our hearts and says we should, you know, go back to my hometown of Shreveport and start a lawn business, I'll do that with equal fervor,” Johnson said.
The comments gained renewed attention after an X account, ML3 Democrats, shared a clip of his remarks. The post urged voters to support Democrats and portrayed Johnson's statement as a possible political exit. “Best news I've heard. Vote Blue to send MAGA Mike back to Shreveport!,” the user wrote.
The renewed discussion comes as the Election Day progresses on November 3, when voters across the United States cast ballots in congressional races. Control of both chambers remains central to the political battle over President Donald Trump's agenda.
The comments prompted speculation about his future as House Speaker and his position within the Republican Party.
Johnson told Fox that he was not at fault if Republicans lost their legislative majority. He said, “If we lose the House, it will be because the people were misled.”
Also read: US midterm election snapshot: List of lawmakers who have won so far
He later walked back the lawn-business remark
Johnson subsequently clarified his position in an interview with CBS News, saying he intended to remain the Republican leader even if Democrats captured the House.
“If, heaven forbid, we lost the majority, I would expect my colleagues would call upon me to continue to lead the conference in divided government,” he told CBS.
He described his earlier lawn-business suggestion as “tongue in cheek” and insisted he wanted to continue serving in Congress. “My intention is to stay and serve,” Johnson said. He also expressed confidence that he would remain Speaker for at least another two years.
As the voting closes, Democrats have secured several key victories in the midterm elections. This includes North Carolina’s Senate seat, where former governor Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley. Senator Jon Ossoff also won re-election in Georgia, while Democrat Chris Pappas captured New Hampshire’s open Senate seat.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More