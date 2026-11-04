‘Might start a lawn business’: Speaker Mike Johnson’s October remark resurfaces as midterm results point to Democratic gains

US House Speaker Mike Johnson’s suggestion that he could leave politics and start a lawn business in Louisiana has resurfaced on social media as Americans await the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections. House Speaker Mike Johnson had suggested returning to his hometown if Republicans lost their congressional majority in the 2026 US midterms. REUTERS/Vincent Alban (REUTERS) Johnson made the remarks in an interview with Fox News in October, when he discussed the possibility of Republicans losing control of the House of Representatives. “Heaven forbid, if we lose this majority or whatever, I don't know what my next chapter of life is,” the Louisiana Republican told Fox News. Also read: Check the live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms “If God moves on our hearts and says we should…”

Deep Dive What did Mike Johnson say about starting a lawn business? Did Mike Johnson say he would leave politics if Republicans lost the House? Why did Mike Johnson’s lawn-business comment resurface during the midterms?

Johnson's October interview marked a public acknowledgement that Republicans could lose their narrow House majority. Johnson suggested returning to his hometown of Shreveport and starting a lawn business if voters handed Democrats control of the chamber.

“If God moves on our hearts and says we should, you know, go back to my hometown of Shreveport and start a lawn business, I'll do that with equal fervor,” Johnson said. The comments gained renewed attention after an X account, ML3 Democrats, shared a clip of his remarks. The post urged voters to support Democrats and portrayed Johnson's statement as a possible political exit. “Best news I've heard. Vote Blue to send MAGA Mike back to Shreveport!,” the user wrote.