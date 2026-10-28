Savannah Chrisley addresses age gap with fiance Jason Galanis, a convicted fraudster pardoned by Trump: All we know about him

Savannah Chrisley recently announced that she got engaged to her boyfriend, Jason Galanis, a convicted fraudster who, along with her parents, received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Savannah Chrisley said she met Jason Galanis while working to secure pardons for her parents,

The 29-year-old star of Chrisley Knows Best disclosed on her podcast that she met Galanis, 56, during her efforts to secure pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, following their 2022 convictions. Chrisley had previously identified her partner only as "J" or "Jason."

Who is Jason Galanis? Galanis received a prison sentence exceeding 14 years in 2020 following his conviction for defrauding a Native American tribe and investors of tens of millions of dollars.

A former business associate of Hunter Biden took the stand during the Republican-led impeachment investigation into ex-President Joe Biden in 2024—just a year before Trump granted him a pardon. On Instagram, Chrisley, 29, has also shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first child with Galanis, 56.

They both started dating in July 2025, according to TMZ.

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Savannah Chrisley addresses age gap between her and Jason Galanis On Tuesday, Savannah addressed the 27-year age difference between herself and Galanis, while also recognizing that this disparity constituted a contributing factor to her decision to maintain the confidentiality of their relationship, which commenced during the preceding year.

During her appearance on her podcast Unlocked, she said, “I have always said, ‘I would rather [have] 20 phenomenal, unbelievable years with someone than 50 just [fine] years.'"

Calling her future husband her “best friend," “It’s just such an amazing, fulfilling feeling to finally find your person. And I’m there…..So yes, the age difference. So what?”

She maintained her commendation of Galanis, emphasizing that he represents the love of her life. Additionally, she highlighted that he doesn’t “look his age, nor does he act his age,” and expressed admiration for both his “great” body and “even sharper” mind.