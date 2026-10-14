Who is Adolfo Gramajo? LA dad executes sons, 4 and 11, in broad daylight after McDonald’s visit; attempts to kill himself

A father executed his two young sons in broad daylight on a Koreatown street Sunday, October 11. The suspect, Adolfo Gramajo, 35, has been booked on a murder charge after he shot his two children dead on a Los Angeles street, the Los Angeles Police Department told The California Post. His bail has been set at $4 million. Who is Adolfo Gramajo? LA dad executes sons, 4 and 11, in broad daylight after McDonald’s visit (Facebook/@adolfo.gramajo.9)

The children have been identified as four-year-old Jimmy Gramajo Bonilla and 11-year-old Osmani Gramajo Bonilla. Family members mourned them publicly near the location of the crime, with flowers and other mementos being placed at the intersection of the shooting.

Who is Adolfo Gramajo? Not much has been revealed about Adolfo, except that he had been with the boys on a custody visit at McDonald’s before shooting them and then attempting to kill himself, NBC LA reported. He had earlier told the kids’ mother that they would be at his parents’ house.

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After the shooting, the children were hospitalized but later pronounced dead. Adolfo is in the hospital. His condition remains unclear.

Jimmy’s cause of death was ruled by the LA County Medical Examiner as a “close-range gunshot of the head.” Osmani also suffered a “gunshot wound of the head,” causing his death, the examiner said.

The family remembered the children in a social media post.

“On October 11, 2026, our beloved Jimmy and Osmani left this world, leaving an immense void in our hearts. They were the most adorable and charming boys, always happy, with contagious smiles and innocent, wonderful mischief. They are and will always be the reason for my life,” the family wrote.

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“Today we ask from the bottom of our hearts for your collaboration to be able to give them a dignified farewell and cover the funeral and burial expenses. Any donation, no matter how small, will be a great help to our family,” they added.

Maria Lopez, an aunt to the two children, told NBC LA that they were “so sweet, really good kids.”

A family friend, Carlos Aguilar, said of the children, “They never did anything wrong to anyone. They were always happy, never wanted to hurt anyone. They were innocent.”

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. An investigation is underway.