Woman found alive in sea nearly a day after going overboard from Royal Caribbean ship, dramatic rescue video goes viral | Watch

A 44-year-old woman who went overboard during a Royal Caribbean cruise off the coast of a Greek island was found alive and rescued nearly a day later. The woman, a Salvadoran national, was rescued after spending 20 hours in the water clinging to a lifebuoy, the Hellenic Coast Guard said. Woman found alive in sea nearly a day after going overboard from Royal Caribbean ship (Pexel - representational image)

"The local emergency plan was immediately activated, and searches were launched to locate her," the Coast Guard said, per WBALTV.

The woman, whose identity had not been made public, was traveling aboard Odyssey of the Seas as it sailed through the Ionian Sea near the island of Zakynthos on Saturday, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs told USA Today. The cargo ship MSC Rossella III assisted in the search for the woman, and found her inside the bright orange lifebuoy in dark waters. After the vessel alerted authorities, a Greek Coast Guard crew arrived, tossed her ropes and eventually pulled her to safety.

Also Read | Man on Royal Caribbean cruise died after being served 33 drinks, lawsuit claims

According to reports, the woman told authorities that she jumped off the ship because she "wanted to disembark," a Coast Guard spokesperson told Agence France-Presse, adding that "she was 20 hours at sea."

After being rescued, she was taken to the port of Katakolo and brought to a local hospital. There, a psychiatric evaluation was ordered by a prosecutor, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.