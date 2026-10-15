Woman found alive in sea nearly a day after going overboard from Royal Caribbean ship, dramatic rescue video goes viral | Watch
A 44-year-old Salvadoran national who went overboard during a Royal Caribbean cruise off the coast of a Greek island was found alive and rescued.
A 44-year-old woman who went overboard during a Royal Caribbean cruise off the coast of a Greek island was found alive and rescued nearly a day later. The woman, a Salvadoran national, was rescued after spending 20 hours in the water clinging to a lifebuoy, the Hellenic Coast Guard said.
"The local emergency plan was immediately activated, and searches were launched to locate her," the Coast Guard said, per WBALTV.
The woman, whose identity had not been made public, was traveling aboard Odyssey of the Seas as it sailed through the Ionian Sea near the island of Zakynthos on Saturday, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs told USA Today. The cargo ship MSC Rossella III assisted in the search for the woman, and found her inside the bright orange lifebuoy in dark waters. After the vessel alerted authorities, a Greek Coast Guard crew arrived, tossed her ropes and eventually pulled her to safety.
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According to reports, the woman told authorities that she jumped off the ship because she "wanted to disembark," a Coast Guard spokesperson told Agence France-Presse, adding that "she was 20 hours at sea."
After being rescued, she was taken to the port of Katakolo and brought to a local hospital. There, a psychiatric evaluation was ordered by a prosecutor, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.
Rescue video surfaces
Video of the rescue surfacing on social media shows the woman floating in a ring-shaped life preserver. It shows rope being thrown, following which she is pulled onto a cargo boat that was assisting in the search for her.
"Our Care Team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time," the Royal Caribbean Group reportedly said in a statement.
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A similar incident took place last year when a man jumped off Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in an attempt to evade nearly $17,000 in gambling debt. The passenger, Jey Gonzalez-Diaz, survived, and was later detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More