Gold rate on Diwali: 24K at ₹1,43,570 per 10g, check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, others

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely uniform across major cities on Diwali, November 8. The price of 24-karat gold stood at ₹1,43,570 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,31,600 per 10 grams, according to Goodreturns. The price of 18-karat gold stood at ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver was priced at ₹2,05,000 per kilogram across the major cities. (Praful Gandgurde/ Hindustan Times/ Representative Image)

The price of 18-karat gold stood at ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver was priced at ₹2,05,000 per kilogram across the major cities.

Gold rates in Delhi were slightly higher than in other cities, with 24-karat gold priced at ₹1,43,600 per 10 grams and 22-karat gold at ₹1,31,750 per 10 grams.

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Gold prices in major Indian cities today On Sunday, November 8, gold prices in key cities across the country were as follows:

In Delhi, the price of 24-karat gold was ₹1,43,600 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,31,750 per 10 grams. The rate of 18-karat gold stood at ₹1,07,830 per 10 grams.

In Mumbai, the price of 24-karat gold stood at ₹1,43,570 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,31,600 per 10 grams, and 18-karat gold at ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams.

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In Chennai, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹1,43,570 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,31,600 per 10 grams. The price of 18-karat gold was ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams.

In Hyderabad, the price of 24-karat gold was ₹1,43,570 per 10 grams. The rates of 22-karat and 18-karat gold stood at ₹1,31,600 and ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams, respectively.