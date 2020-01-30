e-paper
Amarinder’s statement shows Cong anxiety: SAD

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:04 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Reacting to Amarinder’s statement, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the tone and tenor of his remark itself reflected the anxiety and nervousness of the Congress in the Delhi assembly polls.

In a statement issued on Thursday, SAD senior vice-president and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said before asking the SAD why it supported time-tested ally BJP, the CM should have explained why he was going to support the same Congress which massacred thousands of innocent Sikhs in the streets of Delhi and other parts of the country.

The SAD leader asked Amarinder if he perused the contents of the latest Justice Dhingra report on 1984 Sikh massacre which clearly stated that not only the Sikhs were massacred by goons led by Congress leaders, but the party also went to the extent of hushing up their cases and misused the police and judiciary.

Cheema urged the CM that if he was so much against the CAA, he should dare visit the 30,000-odd Afghan Sikh families settled in Delhi after migrating from their motherland because of religious persecution. “It will give Amarinder the reason that why the SAD supported the CAA,” he said.

