“Both soldiers sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the Military Hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared them dead,” Hisar Sadar police station in-charge Amit Kumar told reporters. He added that senior army officers were informed about the incident, and post-mortem examinations were conducted.

The movement of tanks in a row raised thick clouds of dust, obscuring vision of the tank driver, who failed to notice the two soldiers on the ground and ran over them, Madan Lal, public relations officer of Hisar police, said.

The incident occurred around 1pm on Saturday when 32 tanks were participating in the routine exercise near Bhojraj village, the police said in a statement. Some soldiers were positioned on the ground during the drills.

Naik Ankush Kumar (36) and Lance Naik Manish Kumar (28) both from Uttar Pradesh were posted in 39 Infantry Brigade. (HT File Photo)

Two army soldiers were killed after they were allegedly run over by a tank during a military training exercise in Hisar district of Haryana , police said on Sunday.

The deceased soldiers have been as Lance Naik Manish Kumar (28) and Naik Ankush Kumar (36) — from Shamli and Badaun district, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh — and both were positioned at the front of the tank, police said.

Police citing details shared by the army said both soldiers were posted in 39 Infantry Brigade.

No further details, including the identity of the soldier driving the tank, have been shared by the army as the incident is subject to their internal investigation, the police said.

Families grieve soldiers' death PRO Lal said the family members of both deceased soldiers have reached Hisar, but they did not file any complaints in connection with the incident. However, police have launched a probe under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with unnatural and suspicious deaths, Lal added.

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Lance Naik Manish Kumar came from a military background and his father, Ramveer, is a retired army man, police said, citing the statement by the soldier’s family members. Kumar is survived by his parents and three sisters. Naik Ankush Kumar was scheduled to proceed on leave on Sunday, his cousin Amit Kumar said.

He had spoken to his children over the phone on Saturday, a few hours before the incident, the cousin added.

He is survived by his wife, seven-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.