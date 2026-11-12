28-year-old showroom manager shot dead in Sonepat road-rage incident

A 28-year-old assistant manager was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday, following a road-rage incident on the Delhi-Katra expressway in Sonepat district. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects and have formed multiple teams to trace those involved in the shooting. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Prahlad Kumar, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Rohtak and a native of Ludhiana district in Punjab.

Kumar was working as an assistant manager at a popular clothing showroom in Rohtak, running multiple stores in the region.

Police said the deceased and his friend Hariom, a native of Roorkee in Uttarakhand, were returning from Kaithal after attending the inauguration of a clothing showroom on Tuesday.

However around 2.30 am, an Eco car allegedly hit their vehicle from behind and the occupants attempted to flee near the Rukhi toll plaza in the Gohana town of Sonepat.

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Roadside confrontation escalates into shooting The duo chased the car and stopped it to ask the reason, which led to a face-off with the occupants of the Eco car, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The men allegedly opened fire at them, hitting Prahlad in the arm and fled from the spot.

Hariom rushed his colleague to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Gohana assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Devendra Singh said police received information from Rohtak police around 5.30 am about the death of a man with a gunshot injury.

He said police identified the suspected vehicle through CCTV footage and formed multiple teams to trace the accused. A case was registered at Baroda police station.