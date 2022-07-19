Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 LeT modules busted across Jammu, seven operatives held: ADGP
3 LeT modules busted across Jammu, seven operatives held: ADGP

The terror modules were assigned by their Pakistan-based handlers to target Amarnath yatris, security forces, minority community members and political leaders, said ADGP Mukesh Singh during a press conference
ADGP Mukesh Singh addresses a press conference in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)
ADGP Mukesh Singh addresses a press conference in Jammu on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

With the arrest of seven terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have busted three Lashkar modules across Jammu.

“The terror modules were assigned by their Pakistan-based handlers to target Amarnath yatris, security forces, minority community members and political leaders,” said additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh during a press conference.

“Today’s press conference is based on three different terror modules, which have been busted -- two in Rajouri and one in Jammu. The Jammu module was being run by one Bashir Seezan, a Lashkar operative from Doda, who is presently based in Pakistan and a Lashkar commander with a code name Albert,” said the ADGP.

He said the duo created a terror module for Jammu city and its suburbs headed by Faisal Munir, who for the past two years was in touch with his handlers in Pakistan.

“There is another module of at least four terrorists, two of whom have been arrested. They are Habib and Mian Suhail from Samba and Kathua,” the cop said.

“They were previously arrested about 45 days ago in Kathua, where a drone was shot down. They were the ones who had to receive the consignment. In the past 1.5 years, they have received many consignments dropped by Pakistan,” he added.

The ADGP said that the police have recovered consignments of 10 to 12 drone sorties from the terror operatives.

“An operative, Talib Hussain, had himself received five consignments in the past one year. He had got four AK-47 rifles, three of which have been recovered, besides eight UBGL (all recovered), eight Chinese grenades (seven recovered), four pressure mines (recovered), six pistols (recovered), five remote-controlled IEDs (recovered), 11 sticky bombs (six recovered and three used), two big IEDs of 2kg and 5kg (recovered) along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition,” the ADGP said.

“Another LeT module was working under Altaf Hussain Shah, who had been arrested in Khandli blast case in Rajouri on August 12 last year. This LeT operative was found involved in a grenade-lobbing case on the residence of BJP functionary Jasbir Singh in which a two-year-old kid was killed,” he said.

    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
