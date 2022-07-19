3 LeT modules busted across Jammu, seven operatives held: ADGP
With the arrest of seven terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have busted three Lashkar modules across Jammu.
“The terror modules were assigned by their Pakistan-based handlers to target Amarnath yatris, security forces, minority community members and political leaders,” said additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh during a press conference.
“Today’s press conference is based on three different terror modules, which have been busted -- two in Rajouri and one in Jammu. The Jammu module was being run by one Bashir Seezan, a Lashkar operative from Doda, who is presently based in Pakistan and a Lashkar commander with a code name Albert,” said the ADGP.
He said the duo created a terror module for Jammu city and its suburbs headed by Faisal Munir, who for the past two years was in touch with his handlers in Pakistan.
“There is another module of at least four terrorists, two of whom have been arrested. They are Habib and Mian Suhail from Samba and Kathua,” the cop said.
“They were previously arrested about 45 days ago in Kathua, where a drone was shot down. They were the ones who had to receive the consignment. In the past 1.5 years, they have received many consignments dropped by Pakistan,” he added.
The ADGP said that the police have recovered consignments of 10 to 12 drone sorties from the terror operatives.
“An operative, Talib Hussain, had himself received five consignments in the past one year. He had got four AK-47 rifles, three of which have been recovered, besides eight UBGL (all recovered), eight Chinese grenades (seven recovered), four pressure mines (recovered), six pistols (recovered), five remote-controlled IEDs (recovered), 11 sticky bombs (six recovered and three used), two big IEDs of 2kg and 5kg (recovered) along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition,” the ADGP said.
“Another LeT module was working under Altaf Hussain Shah, who had been arrested in Khandli blast case in Rajouri on August 12 last year. This LeT operative was found involved in a grenade-lobbing case on the residence of BJP functionary Jasbir Singh in which a two-year-old kid was killed,” he said.
-
Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike from July 22: JKLF
Incarcerated chief of now banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik will be going on a hunger strike from July 22 in Tihar jail if Malik's demands of a fair trial and ensuring his physical presence in the courts is not fulfilled, a JKLF spokesperson said in a mailed statement.
-
Ludhiana: 16-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances
A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Upkar Nagar where she worked as a domestic help. The deceased was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan. The incident triggered an angry protest by migrant labourers outside the house and the girl's parents demanded the arrest of the owner and other members of the family. It is leant that the occupants of the house had fled after informing the police.
-
Poll prep in full swing in J&K
Though the poll dates are yet to be announced in Jammu and Kashmir, preparation is in full swing for the first assembly elections post-revocation of the Article 370. If sources are to be believed, the elections could take place either in December or early next year. The poll panel had asked the officials to complete electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the draft rolls should be prepared by August 31.
-
484 Panchvati parks being set up in Himachal: Minister
Aimed at providing an exclusive space for connecting senior citizens to nature, providing access to physical activity opportunities and serving as a safe space for making social connections at no cost, the Himachal Pradesh government is setting up 484 new Panchavati parks across the state. Far work on setting up parks on 284 locations is in full swing while 200 parks sites have been identified and 57 such parks have already been constructed.
-
Postpone plastic ban by a year: Punjab traders’ body
Raising hue and cry over the ban imposed on single-use plastic items in absence of a proper alternative and goods and services tax imposed on non-branded pre-packaged and labelled food items, a delegation of Punjab Pradesh beopar Mandal (PPBM) submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday.
