CM Thakur hits campaign trail in Dharamshala

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:50 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday hit the bypoll campaign trail in Dharamshala in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vishal Neheria and thanked the people of the constituency for extending an “overwhelming support” in the Lok Sabha elections held in May this year.

Besides Dharamshala, bypoll is also being held in the Pachhad assembly segment of Sirmaur district.

Addressing a public meeting at Dharamshala’s Sidhpur, the CM said, “After the Vidhan Sabha elections, the parliamentary polls was a test for us. The party registered a historic win in the state like never before and secured leads in the all 68 assembly segments.” “We thought of doing something new in the Lok Sabha elections. The victory will reverberate for a long time in the state as well as the country. It was only possible because of public support,” he added.

Terming Dharamshala as political capital of the state after Shimla, he said his government will complete two years in December and they will do something for Dharamshala not on papers but in reality. “MP Kishan Kapoor won from the Kangra parliamentary segment by margin of 4.5 lakh votes. The march that we started will continue further. When my government completed one year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined us in the victory celebrations in this town,” he said. Seeking support for BJP candidate Neharia, the CM highlighted his government’s concern for the segment. “It is because of importance of the place we chose Dharamshala as the venue for global investors’ meet,” he said, while appreciating works done in the constituency by Kapoor, who represented the seat in the state assembly five times.

The chief minister said the BJP was a party with a clear vision, strong leadership and has development-oriented policies.

“The dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that India emerges as world power. It was due to the political willpower of the PM that the nation now has “one vidhan, one nishan and one sanvidhan (one nation and one constitution)” with the scrapping of Article 370,” he asserted.

He said several schemes launched by the state government have brought in a sea change in the lives of the common man. “HIMCARE, Grihini Suvidha Yojna and the pension scheme have benefitted lakhs of people of the state,” he claimed.

The state government has started ‘Jan Manch’ for ensuring speedy redressal of public grievances, he said. “Now, the state government has launched the Chief Minister Seva Sankalp Helpline 1100 to supplement the effectiveness and usefulness of the Jan Manch. All the ministers, elected representatives and other functionaries have been asked to popularise the helpline which is functioning six days a week from 7am to 10pm,” he added.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:50 IST