New Delhi Twenty-nine women were rescued from the four centres and 15 people, including proprietors and customers of the four centres were arrested. (Representative photo) more

The Delhi Police busted four spas involved in prostitution rackets and two others violating other norms in raids at Paharganj, Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar on Thursday, officers said on Friday.

Twenty-nine women were rescued from the four centres and 15 people, including proprietors and customers of the four centres were arrested. Cases of immoral trafficking were registered against the four centres, while two other centres were booked for employing masseurs without mandatory police verification, deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

In a concerted drive by central Delhi police, police identified suspicious establishments. In one such centre at Ram Nagar in Paharganj, a head constable was sent as a decoy customer, and on receiving his signal, arrested eight people and rescued six women, the DCP said.

In another such centre was at 6, Tooti Chowk in Paharganj, three women were rescued and its 38-year-old spa manager was arrested. Two more spas in Karol Bagh were raided and 20 women were rescued, while seven people were apprehended.

In a separate raid, the Patel Nagar police raided two establishments and found employees were working without police verification.