NHAI invites bids for ₹378-cr Ashram-Badarpur stretch revamp; congestion fears loom

Ashram Chowk, one of Delhi’s most congested intersections, is set for another round of redevelopment, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) inviting bids for a ₹378-crore revamp of the eight-kilometre Mathura Road stretch between Ashram and the Badarpur border. The project, once it begins, is expected to significantly add to traffic disruptions in the critical stretch of south-east Delhi. The redevelopment will cover the stretch from Ashram to the Badarpur border, with work including bridges, intersections, drainage and road upgrades. (HT Archive)

An NHAI official said on Wednesday that the bidding process was likely to be completed by the end of November.

According to Delhi Traffic Police data, the congested stretch in southeast Delhi carries around 500,000 vehicles during peak hours.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said the project scope will include rehabilitation of the entire carriageway and augmentation of the existing carriageway to four lanes.

“The project will involve rehabilitating the existing carriageway and augmenting it to four lanes. The work will also include new pavements, repairs to existing road surfaces, construction and rehabilitation of bridges, redesigning intersections and interchanges, and upgrading the drainage system,” the official explained.

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Contractor to maintain corridor for 10 years The executing agency will also undertake maintenance for 10 years, during which it will be responsible for repairs, cleaning and repairing drains, and maintaining road markings, lighting, signs, and traffic-control devices.

Earlier this April, the Union government told Lok Sabha that it would develop three major stretches, including Ashram to Badarpur, largely signal-free.

Responding to a supplementary question, the minister of state for road transport and Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Harsh Malhotra, said that the NHAI is preparing the detailed project reports for the three stretches. The minister also said three flyovers will be built on the Ashram-Badarpur stretch to make it mostly signal-free, and the project report states the work will be executed over two years.

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