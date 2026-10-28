No plan to demolish Race Course mosque, Centre tells Delhi high court

The central government on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that there were no “immediate plans” to carry out a demolition of the Race Course Masjid, which is located near the Prime Minister’s residence, and that access, water and electricity to the mosque were suspended over safety concerns due to ongoing demolition drives in its vicinity. The Delhi High Court will hear the petition again on October 29 after seeking responses from the Centre and the Delhi Waqf Board. (Hemant Rawat)

“As of now we (the authorities) are not demolishing anything,” Centre’s counsel Ashish Dixit told the bench of justice Anish Dayal.

The submission was made in a petition filed by Syed Ahmed Saud, a worshipper at the mosque, seeking directions to allow devotees access to the premises and protection against its alleged impending demolition.

Saud’s counsel, M Suffian Siddiqui, submitted that people were being prevented from entering the mosque and alleged that the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) had abdicated its responsibility by failing to take appropriate steps to ensure worshippers’ continued access to the mosque. Siddiqui further submitted that an official of the Land and Development Office (L&DO) had met the mosque’s imam and orally informed him that the premises had to be vacated as demolition was imminent.

The DWB’s counsel, meanwhile, informed the bench that the board had submitted a representation to the L&DO and other authorities on October 19, but no decision had been taken so far.

Also read: Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea to protect Race Course mosque from demolition

Petition challenges restrictions on access and utilities Saud contended that the ongoing restrictions violated his fundamental right to practise religion under Article 25 of the Constitution. He claimed that the mosque was over 150 years old and had been notified as a waqf property in 1977. He asserted that the structure had Grade-II heritage status under a 2009 notification issued by the Delhi government.

According to the petition, the mosque’s electricity and water connections were disconnected on October 7 during a demolition drive targeting jhuggi settlements in the vicinity. Saud contended that the mosque itself was not included in the list of identified encroachments covered by the demolition exercise.

The petition stated that an official from the L&DO, accompanied by police personnel, visited the mosque on October 17 and allegedly informed those present that the structure would be demolished within two to four days.

The court issued notice in the matter and asked the Centre as well as DWB’s counsel to seek instructions. The matter will be next heard on October 29.