Gurugram authorities to install speed cameras on Jaipur expressway

To curb speeding violations on Delhi-Jaipur highway, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will install speed detection cameras at six locations within three to four months, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. Six cameras will be installed on the highway. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

These cameras will be located on the highway near Sector 29, Rajiv Chowk, Sector 35 on the highway, Manesar, Rampura Chowk and Panchgaon Chowk as per the recommendations made by the traffic police, said GMDA officials.

The installation of these speed detection cameras will be carried out under the second phase of GMDA’s CCTV project. A total of 2,272 cameras will be installed across the city and in the suburbs, they added.

“Six speed detection cameras will be installed on the highway to check several traffic rule violations, particularly speeding, as it causes the maximum number of accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The speed detection cameras will be integrated with the centralised command and control centre of GMDA, which is continuously monitored by the city police. They will be also be able to issue online challans to violators,” said a senior GMDA official associated with the Smart City project.

According to the Gurugram traffic police data, there are five black spots on the highway — Panchgaon Chowk, Binola near Bilaspur, Narsinghpur cut, Iffco Chowk and Rampura flyover. At these locations, 19 people died, while 42 serious accidents were reported last year.

According to GMDA officials, the speed detection cameras will act as a deterrent and ensure that commuters drive their vehicles within the permissible speed limit.

As per the highway authority, the maximum speed of cars allowed on this road is 80 kmph, while it is 60 kmph for trucks and buses.

The GMDA said that it has also identified 258 locations for installing 2,272 cameras.

“The tender for this project will be floated soon,” said the official.

The authority plans to fix automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at 184 locations. A total of 28 locations have been chosen for traffic monitoring, while 47 spots have been identified where face recognition cameras and systems will be put in place, the official added.