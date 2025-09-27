Gurugram constable suspended for stalking, harassing influencer online

A Gurugram police constable was suspended after being booked for allegedly stalking and harassing a social media influencer on Instagram, senior police officers said on Friday. An FIR was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including outraging a woman’s modesty, and the constable was suspended.

They said the constable, posted on PCR van duty, spotted the influencer, in her late-40s, driving into her housing society in Sector 52 on the night of September 14.

Enamoured, he allegedly accessed her personal details using her car registration number, searched her by name on Instagram, and commented on one of her reels via a woman’s profile since he could not message her directly. Police are yet to determine if he created a fake account or used an existing account belonging to someone else.

The influencer shared snapshots of his comments and messages to the police, saying the suspect first asked if she was the same woman who had just driven into the society in a white Tata Punch.

“I thought it was one of my female followers who spotted me. But he soon replied, ‘police have very sharp vision’, and then asked me to chat with him in messages,” she said.

In those messages, the constable disclosed that he was in the PCR van parked at the society entrance when he saw her. He admitted he had used the car number to find her name, she added.

After she allowed him to follow her account, he messaged her that she looked beautiful and that he wanted to be friends as he had no female friends.

The influencer approached the Cybercrime (East) police station on September 16 and filed a written complaint with screenshots of the comments and messages.

In a later video posted on Instagram, the influencer alleged that some station personnel downplayed the offence, telling her: “He had no bad intentions, only wanted friendship. You have two lakh followers, how long will you keep complaining? Just block such people and move on.”

She added, “If a woman nearing 50 is harassed in this manner by the police, instead of being protected, what must younger women be going through?”

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said senior officials acted promptly once informed.

“Orders were given for a thorough probe, after which an FIR was filed. We are checking whose profile was used to initiate contact with the influencer and how he obtained her details,” he said.

The constable was immediately suspended, Turan added, stressing that such misconduct would not be tolerated.