MCG seizes 6 more vehicles for illegal dumping in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) intensified its crackdown on illegal dumping of debris and waste, with the Sanitation Security Force conducting round-the-clock monitoring. On Saturday, three vehicles involved in unauthorised dumping were seized in the Kaderpur and Maidawas areas during an inspection led by additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Balpreet Singh. A private tractor dumps the garbage illegally on a vacant land on Wazirabad Road near Sector 52A in Gurugram on December 7. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The seized vehicles, including unregistered ones, were caught dumping debris at unauthorised locations.In addition to fines of ₹25,000, FIRs were filed against the owners and drivers at the Sector 65 police station under Singh’s directions. “This action is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain cleanliness in Gurugram and send a strong message to violators,” Singh added.

The Sanitation Security Force, an armed unit established to curb illegal waste dumping, conducted round-the-clock monitoring, ensuring swift action against violators. Singh emphasised that illegal dumping not only tarnishes the district’s image but also poses significant environmental risks. “Our team is committed to maintaining cleanliness and ensuring that such violations are dealt with strictly. We urge citizens to cooperate and report such activities,” he added.

Officials said the MCG plans to continue these operations and increase surveillance in areas prone to illegal dumping. Regular inspections will be conducted across the city to enforce compliance with waste disposal norms. The Sanitation Security Force remains on 24-hour duty, tasked with preventing unauthorised activities and ensuring cleanliness.

Residents are encouraged to report incidents of illegal dumping to support authorities in their efforts to create a cleaner and healthier Gurugram, officials said. The seized unregistered vehicles will undergo additional legal scrutiny, further underlining the administration’s strict stance on unauthorised waste disposal, they added.