Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Pataudi court on Wednesday sent cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar to 14-day judicial custody in an attempt-to-murder case. He was produced in the court after the completion of his four-day police remand, said senior officers. Cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar. (HT Photo)

Yadav was brought back to Haryana on Saturday on a production warrant in connection with the attempt-to-murder case registered in Pataudi’s Baba Shah Mohalla, which began as a clash between two groups on February 6, leading to Yadav allegedly opening fire from his licensed pistol, injuring a person from a minority community, said police.

Police said during his police remand, they recovered one rifle, four live cartridges, two empty shells and one bulletproof Scorpio recovered from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and his residence in Manesar.

Yadav was produced before the court of Tarannum Khan, chief judicial magistrate taluka court (subsidiaries to district courts), Pataudi, and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Yadav’s counsel Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said he was taken to Kanpur during the remand for recovery of weapon from his friend there. “Police did not demand an extension of his remand and asked the court to send him to judicial. His arms licence was cancelled after the case was registered and the weapon has also been handed over to the police. He shot twice in the air from his licensed rifle and pistol,” he said.

Bhardwaj said his hearing in Nuh violence case is scheduled on October 16 at a court in Nuh.

Yadav was picked up by Haryana Police on September 12 in connection with an incendiary social media post on August 26. He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police in connection with the February 16 abduction and killing two Muslim men in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, and was subsequently lodged at a high security prison in Alwar.

