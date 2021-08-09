Home / Cities / Gurugram News / No rain this week for Gurugram: IMD
Gurugram received around 40mm rainfall on the weekend. (Parveen Kumar)
Gurugram received around 40mm rainfall on the weekend. (Parveen Kumar)
gurugram news

No rain this week for Gurugram: IMD

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of thunder or lightning by Friday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 11:04 PM IST

After moderate rainfall over the weekend, the city is unlikely to receive further rain this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of thunder or lightning by Friday. “The monsoon is shifting toward the foothills, due to which Delhi-NCR, over the next 10 days, might not receive rain. Humidity conditions will prevail as it will mostly be cloudy in this region,” an official from IMD Delhi said.

According to the district-wise rainfall forecast issued by IMD Chandigarh, dry weather is likely to prevail in Gurugram over the next two days, after which light rain is likely at isolated places.

Meanwhile, the city saw a slight dip in temperature on Monday, with both maximum and minimum temperatures dropping below normal. The maximum temperature was 32.4 degrees Celsius (°C), which was two degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was 23.5°C, three degrees below normal. The humidity level on Monday evening was 88%.

Due to rain, the air quality in the city remained in the satisfactory category for the second consecutive day with an air quality index of 87 on Monday. According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi on Monday, the air quality in this region is likely to remain in the satisfactory category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.