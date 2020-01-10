e-paper
Maharashtra government suspends DIG More in molestation case

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:50 IST
Surendra Gangan
Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday suspended deputy inspector general Nishikant More, who has been booked for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl. The teenager went missing from her home on Tuesday.

“Preliminary inquiry into the molestation case found More guilty under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been absconding for the past few days and chose not to be present before the inquiry officer. We have decided to suspend him,” he said. The girl’s father has alleged that constable Dinkar Salve, during a hearing in the case on Wednesday, threatened them not to pursue the case. Deshmukh said the department was investigating Salve’s role too. The constable is attached to the motor vehicles department of the Mumbai Police and was part of the chief minister’s convoy. “We have learnt that the constable had visited the complainant’s house. His intention and role are being probed by the department. We have taken it very seriously and if found guilty, he will be suspended immediately,” he said.

