Maratha group spars with Thane mayor over Shivaji mural

A war of words broke out between office-bearers of Maratha organisation, Sakal Maratha Samaj, and Thane mayor over non-maintenance of a mural of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters.

On Tuesday, the members of the organisation met mayor Meenakshi Shinde and leader of House Naresh Mhaske. They were carrying loose coins and a cheque of ₹21,000. Alleging that they have been demanding the civic body to repair the mural, the members offered the coins and the cheque to the mayor to repair the mural. This angered Shinde and Mhaske, who dared them to offer the “chillar” to the commissioner, claiming that the mural was in a pathetic condition owing to the administration’s negligence. Finally, the members of the organisation tore the cheque in the mayor’ office and left. Kailash Mahapadi, coordinator of organisation, said, “We have been demanding the repair work for three years. The work has not yet started. We collected money for repairs if TMC has no funds.”

Shinde said people should refrain from such protests. “The delay in repair work is because of the administration,” she said.

TMC chief Sanjeev Jaiswal said, “We will allot ₹10 lakh for the repair of Shivaji mural and start work in two days.”

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 00:22 IST