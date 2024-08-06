50-year-old booked for impregnating 14-year-old

MUMBAI: The Charkop police on Sunday launched a manhunt for a 50-year-old man booked for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 14-year-old girl. The girl, now six months pregnant, lives in the same area as the accused in Kandivali. HT Image

According to the police, the accused called the victim at his place and offered her a spiked drink, sexually assaulted her, and threatened her not to tell anyone. She was later sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, said a police officer.

When the family came to know about her pregnancy, they approached the police and an FIR was registered under section 376, 376 (2) (n) 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act on Sunday against the accused.

“The accused has fled, and we are searching for him,” said senior inspector Jyoti Bhopale of Charkop police station. A police team has been sent to Telangana where the accused’s last mobile location was traced, said a police officer.