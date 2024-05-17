Dry days in Mumbai in May | Check dates

Mumbai, along with Maharashtra's Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, will observe dry days from May 18 to 20 this year due to the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. These areas are key constituencies where voting will take place on May 20. Another dry day is scheduled in Mumbai for June 4, when the counting of votes will be taking place. (File)

Following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directive, not only the constituencies holding the election but also adjacent constituencies should be adhering to the dry days. This step aims to promote a fair electoral process throughout the state.

In Mumbai, all the bars and wine shops will shut down from 5pm on May 18 and will resume operations at 5pm on May 20. This closure is in line with maintaining public order during polling day.

Dry days in other cities in May

As per reports, Haryana's Gurgaon will be observing dry days from 6pm on May 23 to 6pm on May 25 due to the Lok Sabha elections. During this period, alcohol sales will also be prohibited across Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, Pune, Shirur, and Maval constituencies announced dry days in the polling areas on May 13 and liquor sales were prohibited.

In Kolkata, seven dry days were scheduled for May, impacting one weekend and part of another. The specified dry days are May 18, starting from 6 PM, and May 19. Additionally, May 20 will also be a dry day due to polling.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencies in fifth phase

In Maharashtra, 13 Lok Sabha constituencies will be voting in the fifth phase.

These are — Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Thane, Kalyan, Palghar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, and Bhiwandi.

Along with Maharashtra, 36 other constituencies will be voting in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.