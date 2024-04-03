BSP’s Rajendra Solanki files nomination from GB Nagar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s candidate from Gautam Budh (GB) Nagar Lok Sabha constituency Rajendra Solanki filed his nomination papers for the 2024 general elections on Tuesday and said his party aims to attract votes from all communities and urged other parties in the fray to keep away from indulging in caste/vote bank politics. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s candidate from Gautam Budh (GB) Nagar Lok Sabha constituency Rajendra Solanki (HT Photo)

“My fight is not with Yogi or Modi, rather it is for the development of Noida. I am fighting for love of the people and I am an honest person. I have three elements which are character, honesty and commitment,” Solanki said.

Making a “special appeal” to the people of Noida who live in high-rise societies, Solanki said, “I am confident of winning and I am expecting votes from all communities. I want to make a special appeal to the people of Noida who live in societies, I want to tell them that I am their brother and in return I hope that people bestow their support on me.”

Asserting that ever since his candidature was announced, the party has sensed that people from all communities are willing to vote for him, Solanki said, “I am no expert, but the Rajput votes could be 90% in my favour. And even the Thakurs, Gujjars and Jats want me to win.”

A former Congress leader for the larger part of his political career, Solanki crossed over to the BJP in 2007, only to return to the grand old party after losing to a BSP candidate.

Former Gautam Budh Nagar district president, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Lakhmi Singh said he was confident that Solanki was the correct candidate to fight these elections.

“We hope and believe that Solanki is in a position to fight for the BSP and Mayawati has blessed him with the candidatur. We will reach out to all communities, be it youth, farmers, labourers or professionals and make them believe that if anyone can fight for them, it is BSP’s Solanki,” Singh said.

Singh further stressed that the fight was now only between the BJP and the BSP and he did not consider the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc and SP alliance a “threat”.

“Our fight is solely to remove the BJP and form the government. There is no chance for the SP/ Congress and we don’t consider them a threat,” he said.

Responding to this, SP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhati said, “We are not a threat to any party, we are fighting for the people who are upset with price rise and corruption. Rather than fighting with Samajwadi Party, these people should speak up about the sufferings of the people in the state. If you think that the SP is not a threat, then the 2022 elections is proof of which party was in the main opposition.”

Solanki is pitted against BJP’s two-time MP Dr Mahesh Sharma and SP’s-INDIA bloc candidate Dr Mahendra Nagar in a triangular fight. Although the BSP will fight alone, the BJP and the SP have worked on fresh strategies and sewed up new alliances. The BJP has joined hands with the RLD and the SP has allied with the Congress.

BSP west UP in-charge Samsuddin Rain, in a veiled jibe directed at the BJP led government in Uttar Pradesh, said during the BSP’s reign, law and order situation and brotherhood existed in the state, which was not the case now.

“No one apart from Mayawati can understand the people. People have seen how the BSP ran the government between 2007 - 2012, and people were happy. People again want that and we can see their support,” he said.

In response, BJP media unit head Karamveer Arya said, “The BJP’s administration under CM Yogi Adityanath is the best and people are saying that. Earlier, under the SP or BSP rule, people could not get FIRs registered and mostly were threatened when they came to file one. But now complaints are heard and people are safe. I am hopeful that the BJP will return to power again.

Gautam Budh Nagar constituency is scheduled to go to polls on April 26 and the results will be announced on June 4.