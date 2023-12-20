Woman dies after speeding car knocks her down

A 32-year-old woman died after an unidentified speeding car hit her near the Film City flyover on Monday evening, police officers said on Tuesday, adding that efforts were underway to identify the vehicle. HT Image

“The deceased woman was identified as Neelam, known only by her first name, a resident of Sector 39. She worked in the housekeeping department at a private company in Film City,” said Dharm Prakash Shukla, station house officer of the Sector 20 police station.

“On Monday evening, when she was walking home, a car hit her from behind near the Film City flyover and fled the scene, leaving her bleeding,” said SHO Shukla. Eyewitnesses rushed her to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced her brought dead.

“CCTV cameras near the scene will be scanned to identify the vehicle. Further investigations are under way,” added SHO Shukla.