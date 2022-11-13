DU announces 3rd merit list for UG admissions, link here

University of Delhi on Sunday announced the allocation or merit list for the third round of undergraduate admissions. Candidates who have applied for DU UG admissions can now check it by logging in to admission.uod.ac.in. DU 3rd Merit List 2022 live updates.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 3 will have to complete the admission process by November 15. The window for accepting seats is November 14-15. After that, colleges will verify and approve applications from November 14 to 16. The last date for paying the admission fee online is November 17, as per the revised schedule for the third round of DU UG admission 2022.

The seat upgrade window will open from November 18 and will close on November 19, 2022.

In the third round of CSAS, admissions will be given to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW, KM, in addition to regular admissions.

As per the previous schedule, the third merit list was supposed to be out on November 10, 2022 but it was postponed and a revised list for third round of admissions was announced.