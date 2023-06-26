Home / Education / Admissions / IIT JAM 2023 third admission list released at jam.iitg.ac.in, get link here

IIT JAM 2023 third admission list released at jam.iitg.ac.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 04:21 PM IST

IIT JAM 2023 third admission list out at jam.iitg.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the third admission list of the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2023. Candidates can check the 3rd Admission List on the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

The last date for online payment of the seat booking fee for 3rd admission list is June 29.

“Failure to withdraw on or before July 2, 2023 or join the offered programme will result in forfeiture of the entire seat booking fee paid by the candidate”, reads the official website.

Direct link to check IIT JAM 2023 third admission list

IIM JAM 2023 Third Admission List: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check the IIT JAM 3rd Admission List

Visit the official website of IIM JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on 'Third Admission List: Opening-Closing Ranks' from the Important Links section.

IIM JAM 2023 third admission list will be displayed on the screen.

Check and take print for the future reference.

