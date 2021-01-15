JNU allows entry of fourth year PhD, MSc, MCA students in campus
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will allow entry of fourth year PhD and MSc and MCA students in its fifth and sixth phase of reopening, from Friday and February 1, officials said.
"PhD students (fourth year only) from all science schools, special centres, other centres (both day scholars and hostlers) who requires access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus from Friday," read a circular issued by JNU registrar Pramod Kumar.
"MSc and MCA students (fourth semester only) from all science schools and special centres (both day scholars and hostlers) who require access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus in sixth phase of reopening starting February 1," he added.
The varsity earlier allowed only PhD Science students from persons with disability category and science students from other categories who require access to laboratories, to return to the campus from December 21.
It also for the first time announced the re-opening of the sports complex for "walking and running purposes" only, and canteen of Aravali Guest House and the India Coffee House for "takeaway facility" only -- all done as per the standard operating preventive measures laid by the government.
Also, keeping in view of the new infectious strain of COVID-19, the administration has decided to conduct testing camps in the university campus on regular intervals.
The JNU, which was physically shut in March last year in view of the ongoing pandemic, started its phased reopening of the campus on November 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU to act against teachers for not ‘cooperating’ during admission process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTech degrees, engg diploma awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed. examination can check their merit list online at dietpatna.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic's toll shows up on US students' college applications
- The pandemic has prompted colleges to make tests optional and find new ways to evaluate students, including student-athletes, like southern California high school senior Anthony Correra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCECE ITICAT counselling registration to begin from Jan 15, check key dates
- BCECE ITICAT online counselling registration will begin from January 15. The board has also released the seat matrix and business rule on its official website at bceceboard.bih.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT MBA admissions 2021: Registration begins, apply before Jan 31
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admissions 2021 online by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC disposes petition seeking direction on nursery admission guidelines
- A single-judge bench of Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the petition filed by Advocate Rajat Vats after the petitioner expressed satisfaction with the response made by Delhi Government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC asks govt to consider representation on nursery admissions for 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sainik School Admissions 2020: Application window for class 6th, 9th closes soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU PG Admissions 2020: Delhi University PG 2nd merit list released at du.ac.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU help desk jugglery: Online classes on, yet assisting aspirants seeking admission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU admissions: First round complete, but confusion prevails
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University aspirants: Can’t go to campus? Take a virtual college tour!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unlock campus fashion: Students prep to unleash their vogue for session 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox