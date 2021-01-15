IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 12th intermediate admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow
Bihar board intermediate admit card to be released tomorrow(HT File)
Bihar board intermediate admit card to be released tomorrow(HT File)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th intermediate admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow

  • BSEB Class 12th Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Saturday release the admit card for class 12th board exams 2021 on its official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
READ FULL STORY
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:22 PM IST

BSEB Class 12th Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Saturday release the admit card for class 12th board exams 2021 on its official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates who have registered for the examination will get their Bihar Board class 12th admit card 2021 from the website biharboardonline.com from January 16 onwards. The admit card will be used for appearing in the annual board exam as well as internal assessment/practical examination.

The BSEB Class 12th annual exam will be conducted from February 1 to 13.

How to download

Principals of their respective schools will have to login using their user ID and password on the website and download the admit cards for their students. The print out of admit card will be signed and sealed after which it will be distributed among the students.

Candidates who were absent in the sentup exam will not get the admit card.

People facing difficulties in downloading the admit card can contact on the helpline number 0612-2232074 , 2232257.




SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
NIOS Admit card out(HT file)
NIOS Admit card out(HT file)
board exams

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, here's how to download

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • National Institute of Open Schooling on Friday released class 10th, 12th admit card for January/February 2021 exams. Candidates who are registered for the exams can download their admit card from the official website at nios.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (HT file)
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (HT file)
board exams

Delhi govt taking important steps to restructure SCERT, DIET: Manish Sisodia

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the government is taking important steps to restructure the State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 13,227 students have shifted from private schools to government schools in Hisar, followed by 9,798 in Faridabad, and 9,589 in Bhiwani.(HT File)
A total of 13,227 students have shifted from private schools to government schools in Hisar, followed by 9,798 in Faridabad, and 9,589 in Bhiwani.(HT File)
board exams

School principals welcome decision to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Schools are reopening in the national capital after 10 months, and they have been instructed by the DoE to follow all COVID-19 guidelines when classroom studies resume on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
board exams

Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Board exam

PTI, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Board exam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (File photo)
Representational image. (File photo)
board exams

BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:40 PM IST
BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBSE exam form submission deadline extended
RBSE exam form submission deadline extended
board exams

RBSE board exams 2021: Form submission deadline extended till Jan 18

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for form filling of its annual board examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12.(HT file)
The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12.(HT file)
board exams

Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Odisha Board exam

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Keeping in view adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the livelihood of the people across Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that the state government will not charge any fee from students appearing in the Matric examination
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative
Representative
board exams

Give question bank to students taking board exams: Parliamentary panel

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Give question bank to students taking board exams: Par panel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Up bOard exam(HT file photo)
Up bOard exam(HT file photo)
board exams

UP Board: 51.13 lakh students enrol in Class 9, Class 11 across UP

By K. Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • The decision of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly called UP Board, to give extra time for advance registration of class 9 and class 11 students in the wake of the pandemic has yielded desired results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
board exams

BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

HP Board releases provisional date sheet of Class 10, 12 exams

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • As per the tentative schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on May 5 and end on May 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
board exams

Treat as representation PIL to dispense with CBSE class 10, 12 board exams: HC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat as representation a PIL seeking dispensing with physical exams for class 10 and 12 board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021. (Screengrab)
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021. (Screengrab)
board exams

BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Students who have registered for the board examination can download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
board exams

NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021.
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021.
board exams

BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:04 AM IST
  • BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP