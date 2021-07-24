Home / Education / Board Exams / ISC Class 12th Board Result 2021: CISCE Class 12th results declared on cisce.org
ISC Class 12th Board Result 2021 has been declared. CISCE Class 12th result is now available on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 03:02 PM IST

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared ISC Class 12th Board Result 2021 on July 24, 2021. CISCE Class 12th result was declared at 3 pm. Students who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams can check their result on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Apart from the official website, the Class 12 result can also be checked on mobile through SMS. To check the result through SMS, candidates will have to send the SMS writing ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883. The result will be available on mobile. Also, results will be available on the CAREERS portal. To login principal’s credentials is required.

Class 12 examination was cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on which the result has been prepared. As per the evaluation criteria of Class 12, the marks will be given on the basis of the 60:40 formula where 60% of the scaled score will be from Class 11 and Class 12 class tests and 30% will be on the subject project and practical work, and 10% Class 10 board percentage.

The improvement exams will be conducted by the Board for those students who are not satisfied with their results. The details for the same will be announced after result declaration.

