BPSC 65th Mains Exam: Important instructions released for candidates

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notification for candidates appearing in the 65th mains examination. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in to read all the important instructions.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 16:35 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Candidates must note that they are allowed to write the answers with only one colour of ink (blue or black). If they change the colour of the ink they must get their paper signed by the invigilator. Candidates are not allowed to use any other colour of ink, sketch pen, glitter pens, markers, whitener etc.

Candidates must note that they are allowed to write the answers with only one colour of ink (blue or black). If they change the colour of the ink they must get their paper signed by the invigilator. Candidates are not allowed to use any other colour of ink, sketch pen, glitter pens, markers, whitener etc.

The answersheets of such candidates will be cancelled who will write anything like their name, mobile number etc on the back of the answer sheet,

who will write their name or sign at the place of invigilator’s signature,

who will write their name, address etc in letter writing (question),

who will use whitener

who will put currency notes in the answerbook

Read full instruction here

Candidates are not allowed to put any religions sign/symbol, special characters like **%$#, slogans like Jai Hind etc in the answer sheet.

